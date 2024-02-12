West Indies O60s squad to compete in the 14 team World Cup in Chennai, India

Kaieteur Sports – A strong 16-man West Indies squad will congregate in New York to wing out to Chennai, India via Dubai on Wednesday, February 14th 2024. The squad is expected to arrive in Chennai on Thursday evening and will be staying at the beautiful Citadines Hotel.

Prior to the squad’s departure, the Windies squad, management and supporters will be hosted to a special dinner at the Legends Cookhouse on Rockaway Blvd, Queens, NY on Tuesday evening compliments of Rupe & Krish Harricharran, owners of the Legends Restaurant & Lounge in Orlando.

The 16-man squad to be led by captain Zamin Amin reads as follow:

Zamin Amin- Captain

Anthony Boyke

Deonarine Deyal

Harry Narain Heeralall

Howard Jodhan

Emmerson Jordan

Keith Lawrence

Hafiz Mohamed

Krishendath Ramdat

David Ramsingh

Keith Seale

Pramesh Seheult

Balwant Roy Singh

Chanderpaul Singh

Sunderdat Sookram

This squad was drawn mainly from Guyana, Trinidad, Barbados, USA and Canada with a few of the guys having First Class experience. Deonarine Deyal, father of Trinidad T20 star, Mark Deyal and Richard Sieuchan turned out for Trinidad and Tobago for a few First Class matches whilst Emmerson Jordan also turned out for Barbados for a few First-Class matches.

The skipper Zamin Amin played for Guyana at the youth level and captained the USA team in some ICC World Cups several moons ago but has still been actively playing competitive cricket in the New York circuit and has just graduated from the O50s Masters cricket playing for the West Indies.

Zamin also represented West Indies O40s team in that World Cup in Pakistan a few months ago. Roy Singh and Chanderpaul Singh also just graduated from the O50s West Indies team that won the Bowl at the last IMC World Cup in South Africa in March 2023. All of the other guys are rearing to go after months of preparation in their various countries.

The 14 countries slated to participate in this 2nd IMC O60s World Cup are: Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Rest of the World, South Africa, Sri Lanka, USA, UAE, Wales and West Indies. Pakistan are the reigning O60s World Cup champions after winning in Queensland, Australia at the inaugural O60s World Cup.

The 14 countries have been divided into 2 groups:

Group A Group B Australia Canada Bangladesh England India New Zealand Pakistan Rest of the World Sri Lanka South Africa Wales USA West Indies UAE

West Indies have nets on Friday, February 16th, then a practice game against Rest of the World on Saturday, February 17th before their opening game against Sri Lanka on Monday, Feb 19th and defending champions, Pakistan on Tuesday, Feb 20th.