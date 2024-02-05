Sunday Rush, No More Sunday Rest!

…Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Sundays used to be days when yuh coulda hear di breeze whistlein’ through di streets ’cause nobody deh pon dem! But now? It’s like de whole country decide seh Sunday ah di new Monday! Traffic gridlock eena we country like we hosting di world’s biggest traffic jam competition.

People start to askin’, “Why we got so much cars pon de road pon Sundays?” Well, yuh nah need fube Einstein to figure dis one out. Everybody hustlin’ and bustlin’ like dem deh pon a mission fuh catch di last bus to prosperity. But, bai, we need fuh pump brakes and remind we self ’bout di importance ah takin’ a breather.

Somebody suggestin’ we guh back to de days when Sunday meant rest and relaxation. Dem suggestin’ we shut down business and mek people know seh Sunday ah fuh kick back and relax. But yuh know how it go, business people nah go give up dem dollar easy.

So, de suggestion come with a lil’ twist – double pay fuh Sunday work. Now, dat one ah make some ah dem business people scratch dem head. Dem might seh, “Nah badda open, mek we save we money.” Ah mean, who want pay double fuh hustle pon Sunday when yuh coulda save dat money?

We Guyanese need fuh reclaim we Sundays. Imagine, instead ah road rage, we deh pon di seawall. Instead ah honkin’ horns, we singin’ ah lil’ song and watchin’ di sun set. We need fuh remind we self seh life nah only ’bout di dollar bills, but ’bout di moments we share and de peace we find.

So, let we mek Sunday be Sunday again. No mo’ rush, just plenty relaxation and good vibes. If yuh want hustle, do it Monday to Saturday. But Sunday? Ah bai, dat ah fuh we, fuh we likkle piece ah paradise.

Talk half. Leff half