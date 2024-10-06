Latest update October 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

We carrying this support too far!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh cricket use to bring the Caribbean together. Now, CPL got the Caribbean more insular than ever.

Guyanese does always back the local team in dem regional competitions. But dis CPL? Man, it turn into a battlefield, and we enemy? Trinbago Knight Riders!

Dem boys seh is not even about we wanting Guyana Amazon Warriors fuh win—nah, we just wanted Trinidad to lose! We watch de Trinbago game against Barbados like is a war. We all of a sudden turn Bajans and start cheering, clapping, and hollering every time dem Knight Riders get lash. As soon as dem get knock out, deh stadium was like when dem announce the payment of backpay and bonus—bare celebrations!

But hear dis nah. One man seh, “Is only a game.” Well, yuh coulda fool me! We act like if Trinidad win, is the end of we oil and gas! Like if Trinbago beat we again, all we rice gon spoil, and we gold gon turn brass. When Barbados win, dem boys seh it was like Christmas come early—people jumping, hugging up strangers, and some even drinking pun Barbados tab!

Now, dem boys seh, we gotta pull back lil bit. CPL turnin’ into Caribbean Politics League! We use to be one region—back in de day, if Clive Lloyd win, everybody happy. Now? If Guyana lose, we vex like we house get foreclose. We forget is the same Caribbean we all belong to.

So hear nah, next year, whether Trinbago win, lose,  leh we remember one ting: cricket suppose to unite we, not turn we into fans of “anybody-but-Trinidad.” Deh seh, “it’s only a game”—but dem boys know is how you play it dat does matter.

Talk half. Leff half

(We carrying this support too far!)

