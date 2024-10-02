Leh we ascertain de facts before we come to conclusions!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys Seh everybody jumping pun de Minister back. People deh like sharks when blood spill. Some even seh he must go. But hold on! Anybody stop fuh ask if de Minister might be right? Anybody tek a minute fuh check de facts? Dem boys nah sehing he right. But we should check first before we decide who right and who wrong.

Dem boys wanna know if anybody find out if de art school parking area separated from de National Park parking area? Or is it de same area parents does park on weekdays to drop off dem pickney fuh school next door.

Dem boys want fuh know whether de art school open on dat day? if de art school was not in session dat day, is there still reserved parking for de students on those days when school is not in session? So wah we really talking ‘bout hey?

Dem boys seh y’all ever stop fuh see if deh gat any ‘no parking’ sign or ‘reserved parking’ sign in de area? Who gon know if nobody ain’t check? Everybody quick fuh pull out dem phones and start posting pun social media, but slow fuh check de facts. Dat’s de problem nowadays—plenty mouth, lil bit research.

De bigger story here though, is de parking lot. It too small fuh all de people wah does go to de park every day. Is one set of problems after de next because people fighting fuh park. Dem joggers wan spot and dem wah going to picnic want spot too. Some does gat to park on de road. Everybody gotta share, but de place too tight.

Before y’all start bawling fuh fire de Minister, dem boys seh leh we find out de truth first. Go see de place fuh yuhself. Investigate fuh see if de Minister really wrong or if he just get ketch up in de madness. But one thing sure, until dem expand de parking at National Park, more confrontation gon happen.

So cool yuhself before yuh judge. Find out de whole story, then yuh could decide.

Talk half. Leff half