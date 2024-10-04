Noise nuisance? We can’t hear yuh!

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys hear people complaining ‘bout noise nuisance all over de place. But hold on! We love noise so much, we could feel compelled to up de volume.

When yuh go to a wedding or party, yuh can’t even hear yourself think, much less have a decent conversation. De DJ playing music like he trying to wake up de ancestors, and we just dancing like we in a trance.

Even wake house now, yuh does gat to be on the lookout because some people does hire big music set fuh de last night. And don’t get we started on de house parties! Yuh know dem neighbors who feel like dem is de next big thing in music? Dem blasting tunes so loud, even de cockroaches in de pantry have to hold on to something to keep from vibrating outta de house. Yuh know dem people who open de windows to “let in some fresh air,” but all dat does come in is a cacophony of bass that shakes de neighbors’ dishes. Is like a competition for who could make de loudest racket, and we all playing!

But wait! De real culprits are de drivers with de massive stereo systems. Ah tell yuh, dem speakers could probably blow de roof off de car! Yuh driving along, minding yuh own business, when suddenly, yuh hear a sound so loud it could wake de dead. Is like dey have a personal vendetta against silence. Yuh in yuh car, trying to catch a lil’ peace, and here come Mr. I-Love-To-Distract-Yuh, rattling your eardrums like maracas at a carnival.

And don’t forget about de cricket matches! Yuh go to de game, expecting some chill vibes, and all yuh get is horns blowing and fans shouting louder than de players. If yuh want to have a chat with yuh buddy next to yuh, yuh practically have to scream like yuh in a horror movie! “What’s dat, man?!” “I can’t hear yuh! Is it de crowd or de sound system?”

Yet, in de midst of all dis, we have de nerve to complain ‘bout noise nuisance? We love noise more than we love our own peace of mind! If it ain’t music blaring, is de sound of hammers hammering, or de neighbors arguing over who borrowed who’s lawn mower and never returned it. So, what’s de fuss all about? We can’t have our cake and eat it too! If we love de noise so much, we might as well embrace it. Is like de loudness is part of our culture now, like curry and roti. So, next time yuh hear someone hollering about noise nuisance, just smile.

Talk half! Leff half!