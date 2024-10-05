Dem a Look Fuh Trouble

Latest update October 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 05, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Y’all ever see dem people walking by yuh car and slowing down to peep or glance inside like if something catch dem eye? People walking normal on de streets but dem eyes not looking ahead; it peering into dem parked cars like if dem leff something inside.
Dem ain’t got no business wid yuh car, but dey acting like dem waiting fuh yuh fuhget a bag o’ gold pon de seat. Dem more interested in what inside de car dan de model of de car. And dem is not junkies. Some of dem well-dressed.
And is dem same peepers who giving ideas to de tiefman dem. You leave yuh bag on de seat, and dem boys seh that like putting a big sign, “Come tek me!” Next ting you know, window smash, and yuh things gone!
Dem boys seh now it ain’t safe to leave nothing in de cabin. You gotta put it in de trunk, outta sight. Cuz dem peepers, dem ain’t curious—dem looking like dem planning fuh snatch something.
People gotta watch dem. Dem moving quiet-quiet, like cat stalking a bird. Dem don’t even blink. Just walking past slow-slow, eyes darting left, right, like dem looking fuh free pickings.
Dem boys seh, when you see dem peepers, check yuh locks. Dem like dem waiting fuh yuh turn yuh back, and poof! Yuh stuff gone.
So remember, don’t give dem any reason. Put yuh things away. And when you see dem, just know dem ain’t admiring yuh ride. Dem boys seh dem a plan fuh de big score! Keep dem guessing, and keep yuh goods hidden.
Talk half. Leff half.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
