Ideas nah pay rent

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh de government gat a whole set ah ideas. They claim dem deh on top of things. Got nuff plan in de pipeline fuh use dat $7 billion set aside fuh cost-of-living relief. But all dem ideas gotta be well stuck in de pipe, because dem can’t seem fuh reach de people.

People punishing long time now. Dem prices ain’t just climbing; dem sprinting up like Usain Bolt. And not just food—everything raising. Man, even salt price goin up! But de government tekkin dem sweet time. Dem deh collecting ideas like how de City Council does collect garbage: slowly, and sometimes not at all.

Is almost a year now since dis cost-of-living pressure hit de people like a sledgehammer. But de government still sittin down, scribbling ideas pon paper like dem writing some big exam. Dem got nuff time, yuh see. De people? Not so much.

Poor man cyan even buy lil sugar fuh put in he tea. But while de poor starving, de government deh in one big debate: ‘Should we help dem today, or tomorrow?’ Dem boys seh when government tek nine months fuh help yuh, is like yuh waiting nine months fuh a baby, but instead, yuh get a slap in yuh face.

Is cruel, man! Heartless! How yuh can watch people suffer, and all yuh got tons of “ideas”? Ideas nah put food pon de table. Ideas nah pay rent. Dem boys seh de only idea de people need right now is fuh dis government fuh stop procrastinate and start doing something!

Having tons of ideas is no plan. It sound more like brainwaves – somebody giving dem brain exercise and coming up with an idea. But no strategy, no plan, just brainwaves!

But that’s what we dealing with. Government that busy talkin’ but nah doin’. Dem promise, dem announce, dem give big speech. But when yuh go supermarket, yuh still walking out wid half de basket empty. Ideas? Dem boys seh de only thing empty right now is people pocket.

Government, get yuh ideas out de pipeline, and bring de relief! It lang overdue!

Talk half. Leff half.