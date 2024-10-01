Latest update October 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ideas nah pay rent

Oct 01, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh de government gat a whole set ah ideas. They claim dem deh on top of things. Got nuff plan in de pipeline fuh use dat $7 billion set aside fuh cost-of-living relief. But all dem ideas gotta be well stuck in de pipe, because dem can’t seem fuh reach de people.

People punishing long time now. Dem prices ain’t just climbing; dem sprinting up like Usain Bolt. And not just food—everything raising. Man, even salt price goin up! But de government tekkin dem sweet time. Dem deh collecting ideas like how de City Council  does collect garbage: slowly, and sometimes not at all.

Is almost a year now since dis cost-of-living pressure hit de people like a sledgehammer. But de government still sittin down, scribbling ideas pon paper like dem writing some big exam. Dem got nuff time, yuh see. De people? Not so much.

Poor man cyan even buy lil sugar fuh put in he tea. But while de poor starving, de government deh in one big debate: ‘Should we help dem today, or tomorrow?’ Dem boys seh when government tek nine months fuh help yuh, is like yuh waiting nine months fuh a baby, but instead, yuh get a slap in yuh face.

Is cruel, man! Heartless! How yuh can watch people suffer, and all yuh got tons of “ideas”? Ideas nah put food pon de table. Ideas nah pay rent. Dem boys seh de only idea de people need right now is fuh dis government fuh stop procrastinate and start doing something!

Having tons of ideas is no plan. It sound more like brainwaves – somebody giving dem brain exercise and coming up with an idea. But no strategy, no plan, just brainwaves!

But that’s what we dealing with. Government that busy talkin’ but nah doin’. Dem promise, dem announce, dem give big speech. But when yuh go supermarket, yuh still walking out wid half de basket empty. Ideas? Dem boys seh de only thing empty right now is people pocket.

Government, get yuh ideas out de pipeline, and bring de relief! It lang overdue!

Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 27th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

RHTYSC invests heavily into youth cricket development programme

RHTYSC invests heavily into youth cricket development programme

Oct 01, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Founded in September 1990 by the award-winning St Francis Committee Developers the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports club has over the years developed into one of Guyana’s...
Read More
GBBFF buoyed by GoG support for CAC C/ships

GBBFF buoyed by GoG support for CAC C/ships

Oct 01, 2024

Captains poised, eager ahead of qualifiers – Tahir lauds Guyanese fans, promises to keep title home

Captains poised, eager ahead of qualifiers...

Oct 01, 2024

Briton finishes ahead of Jamual at 22nd Annual Macedo Memorial cycle Road Race

Briton finishes ahead of Jamual at 22nd Annual...

Oct 01, 2024

Cadogan, Mangal split top spot at Inaugural ENet Golf Tournament

Cadogan, Mangal split top spot at Inaugural ENet...

Oct 01, 2024

Pooran’s fiery ton stuns Warriors as TKR claim massive 74-run win – GAW finishes atop the table

Pooran’s fiery ton stuns Warriors as TKR claim...

Sep 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]