Glenn Lall’s lights out was a bright idea gone dark

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh Glenn Lall callin’ Guyanese to turn off dem lights for one hour during the month of October. He say it’s a protest against how de government managing the country’s natural resources. Simple protest. Private, he say. Just households takin’ a personal stand.

But hold on! Lall never expect de CPL to take him seriously. During de big eliminator match on Tuesday night, TKR was facing BR. De lights? Dem decide to take a vacation. Three towers went dark. Just like dat, protest switch from private to public!

Lall must be laughin’ all de way to he desk. He start a movement without even trying! People home turnin’ off lights, and next thing you know, de whole stadium joinin’ in. Lall coulda never predict how bright dis protest would shine! And de whole world watching!

Dem organizers scramble to fix de situation. But de floodlights playin’ hide-and-seek. TKR and BR on de field, and fans left in de dark. Talk ‘bout a cricket match, but all de action happenin’ backstage!

But Guyanese know fuh mek fun of every situation. One man ask whether, “Is this a cricket match or a blackout party?” Not even de umpire could see de ball flyin’! Fans grumble, some startin’ to wonder if dey shoulda brought candles. Another one seh, you would never know you in Guyana unless de lights go out.

“Whose idea was it to protest with no lights?” one fan ask. De organizers scramble to find answers. “We’ll get it back on!” dey promise. Meanwhile, de only thing shining bright is de embarrassment on dey faces.

And guess what? While de CPL match in darkness, Lall’s protest gettin’ international attention.

When de lights finally come back, de match reduce to a 5-over contest. Half the people done leff the stadium. Dem wah stay leff confused; not because of de game, but because dey just experienced de longest power outage in CPL history!

Lall smile from ear to ear. He protest gone international now. Leh we hope no more lights out at the stadium fuh de rest of the week! Otherwise de Vee Pee gan blow a fuse!

Talk half. Leff half.