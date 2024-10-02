The Bridgetown Initiative is a carefully crafted illusion

Kaieteur News – The Bridgetown Initiative, a neatly packaged solution to the world’s three interconnected crises—war-induced inflation, unsustainable debt, and climate catastrophe—parades before us like the answer to a prayer. The urgency of the initiative is matched only by its ambition: sweeping reforms to provide liquidity, expand multilateral lending, and mobilize private investment, all while striving to meet the climate goals and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is, presented to us as a desperate plea to rescue a drowning global order.

Yet, as one examines the polished rhetoric, the threadbare illusions begin to unravel. The Bridgetown Initiative, like so many grandiose plans that have come before it, is a triumph of optimistic jargon over real politik. It speaks with the kind of high-minded certainty that presumes the world’s powers, particularly those of the Global North, are benevolent stewards waiting in the wings to save the less fortunate from their plight. It believes, against all evidence to the contrary, that those who have historically benefited from a system of exploitation will now suddenly, in an epiphany of generosity, redistribute wealth, resources, and power for the greater good.

In true neoliberal fashion, the initiative makes vague promises about accelerating private investment for low carbon transition, and about expanding multilateral lending to about US$1 trillion. It makes these unrealistic proposals while failing to grapple with the historical realities that created the cost of living, debt and climate crises in the first place.

The idea that we must “act now” is a recurring theme, as if urgency alone could overcome the entrenched systems that ensure the few continue to prosper at the expense of the many. The initiative calls for steps to “expand multilateral lending to governments by US$1 trillion,” but one wonders: where was this liquidity when the crises were already unfolding? How is it that the same multilateral institutions, built on principles of austerity and the protection of capital, will now turn into instruments of salvation?

Perhaps the most striking feature of the Bridgetown Initiative is its confidence in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the G20—the very institutions whose policies have long exacerbated the crises they are now called upon to solve. The IMF has an infamous history of imposing structural adjustment programs on developing nations, which decimated public services and drove millions into poverty. But the Bridgetown Initiative is now calling for the IMF to be a dispenser of mercy. The call for the IMF to return access to its “unconditional rapid credit and financing facilities to previous crisis levels” and to temporarily suspend its “interest surcharges” reads as though these small adjustments would be enough to stem the tide of economic ruin. But credit is not charity, and temporary suspensions are no substitute for systemic overhaul. The inherent problem with relying on these financial giants is that their raison d’être is the preservation of the status quo—ensuring that debt remains a tool of control and domination.

What the Bridgetown Initiative fails to confront is the stark reality that much of the debt crushing developing countries is a direct result of the Global North’s exploitation of these same nations for centuries. The COVID-19 pandemic may have exacerbated the debt crisis, but it did not create it. The roots of this crisis are buried deep in the soil of colonialism, where the extraction of wealth from the periphery to the center was the operating principle. Even now, developing nations are saddled with climate disasters not of their own making, the bill for which they are expected to pay with interest. It is both ironic and tragic that the initiative’s solution to this historical injustice is more debt—debt rebranded as “reconstruction grants” or “concessional lending.”

This debt, we are told, will build climate resilience and fund the low-carbon transition. It sounds noble, until one recalls that the climate crisis, too, was largely manufactured by the industrial activities of the Global North. The Bridgetown Initiative makes passing reference to the climate crisis as glaciers melt and droughts intensify, but it stops short of pointing fingers at the polluters responsible. Instead, it opts for the diplomatic path of “collective action,” which translates to developing nations shouldering the costs of climate adaptation while those most responsible continue to profit from fossil fuels and deforestation.

The climate crisis is presented as a shared burden, an equal-opportunity disaster where all nations are supposedly in the same boat. But, as always, it is the poorest and most vulnerable who will drown first. The initiative’s call to prioritize the SDGs is another attempt to obscure this inequality with the rhetoric of progress. The SDGs, with their ambitious targets for poverty reduction, education, and clean energy, are as far out of reach today as they were when they were first conceived. One wonders how expanding multilateral lending by US$1 trillion will magically fix a system that has consistently failed to deliver on its promises. We are told that investment will change the course of the crises, but investment by whom? And for whose benefit?

The Bridgetown Initiative is a carefully crafted illusion that speaks to the moral bankruptcy of global leadership. It is a plan designed to perpetuate the very power structures that caused these crises, all while pretending to offer salvation. It is built on the assumption that the same institutions that allowed millions to suffer will now be reformed into instruments of compassion and equity.

The idea that we can be “good at rescuing banks but bad at saving countries” betrays the central truth: in the global financial system, countries are treated like banks, valued only for their capacity to generate returns for investors. The poor, whether they live in climate-ravaged islands or debt-strapped African nations, are collateral damage in this endless pursuit of profit.

The most damning aspect of the Bridgetown Initiative is that it pretends to offer a solution while maintaining the status quo. It is a Band-Aid on a bullet wound, designed to obscure the need for deeper systemic change. What is required is not another multilateral mechanism or debt instrument, but a reckoning with the historical and structural injustices that have brought the world to the brink. Until global leaders are willing to dismantle the financial architecture that prioritizes capital over human lives, the Bridgetown Initiative will remain just another failed attempt to save a burning house with a bucket of water.

Guyana should never endorse such a proposal. But then again our leadership is also singing from same hymn sheet.

