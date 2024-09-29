Parking is a national problem!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh parking in de city gone to de dogs. People ain’t finding space fuh dem car, not even space fuh a bicycle. Everywhere full. Dem business places popping up like popcorn in a microwave. Is like every day somebody else opening shop. But nobody thinking ’bout parking.

De city ain’t build fuh all dem car. Every street corner got a car blockin’ up traffic, and de police pretending they blind. You see dem lil’ one-lane roads? Dem can’t hold even half de vehicle we got now. But everybody still buying car. Is bare madness.

Dem boys seh soon we gon be just like Trinidad. You hear ’bout dat? It tek one man three hours to move from Port of Spain to de cricket stadium. Imagine dat! Cricket might done by de time you reach.

If we keep going dis way, we gon have people sleeping in dem car, waiting fuh traffic to clear. Dem gon carry a lil mattress in de back seat and just relax till next day. And don’t talk ’bout de frustration! Road rage gon turn into road war!

De smart man dem seh build parking lot. But where? De smart woman seh create parking laws. But who gon enforce it? Even de dogs struggling fuh space to cross de road these days.

Dem boys seh is high time we face reality. De city too small fuh dis big traffic. If we don’t fix dis parking and traffic problem soon, we gon all end up like Trinidad. Late fuh de cricket, late fuh de funeral, late fuh de wedding. Late fuh everything.

Fix it before is too late. Or prepare fuh a three-hour wait just to move from Lamaha Street to Regent Road.

Talk half. Leff half.