Parking is a national problem!

Latest update September 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 29, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh parking in de city gone to de dogs. People ain’t finding space fuh dem car, not even space fuh a bicycle. Everywhere full. Dem business places popping up like popcorn in a microwave. Is like every day somebody else opening shop. But nobody thinking ’bout parking.
De city ain’t build fuh all dem car. Every street corner got a car blockin’ up traffic, and de police pretending they blind. You see dem lil’ one-lane roads? Dem can’t hold even half de vehicle we got now. But everybody still buying car. Is bare madness.
Dem boys seh soon we gon be just like Trinidad. You hear ’bout dat? It tek one man three hours to move from Port of Spain to de cricket stadium. Imagine dat! Cricket might done by de time you reach.
If we keep going dis way, we gon have people sleeping in dem car, waiting fuh traffic to clear. Dem gon carry a lil mattress in de back seat and just relax till next day. And don’t talk ’bout de frustration! Road rage gon turn into road war!
De smart man dem seh build parking lot. But where? De smart woman seh create parking laws. But who gon enforce it? Even de dogs struggling fuh space to cross de road these days.
Dem boys seh is high time we face reality. De city too small fuh dis big traffic. If we don’t fix dis parking and traffic problem soon, we gon all end up like Trinidad. Late fuh de cricket, late fuh de funeral, late fuh de wedding. Late fuh everything.
Fix it before is too late. Or prepare fuh a three-hour wait just to move from Lamaha Street to Regent Road.
Talk half. Leff half.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Sep 29, 2024Kaieteur Sports – General Marine is on board for this year’s Prime Minister’s Softball Cup which is slated for October 11-13. On Wednesday at the business location in Georgetown, Chief...
Sep 29, 2024
Sep 29, 2024
Sep 29, 2024
Sep 29, 2024
Sep 29, 2024
Kaieteur News – We have been here many times: another scandal, another breach of procurement regulations, another contract... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]