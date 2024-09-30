Is Open Season fuh Stealing Current!

Kaieteur News – De gat some – not all – food caravans by de roadside wah looking bright like Christmas trees, but not a meter in sight! It look like dem crack de secret code fuh free electricity. Yuh could call it “by de pole, no meter needed.” Ah mean, why pay when yuh could plug in and forget it?

Squatters tekkin notes too. Plug in and play, and de lights stay on like magic!

It’s a free-for-all, folks! Hook up to de pole. Nobody checking fuh meters no more; who need dem? All yuh need is some wire and bravery. But here’s de joke: while some man laughing all de way to de bank, we de honest citizens picking up de tab!

Dem utility companies nah stupid, yuh know. Every kilowatt stolen still haffi be paid fuh, and guess who paying? De man with de meter.

Ah wonder if people understand how de math work. Electricity generate fuh everybody—dem wid meter, dem without, and even dem who plug in wid two lil clamps on de corner pole. De power company only care bout how much energy dey generate, not who using it or how. If yuh stealing current, yuh just adding to de line losses, and dem losses does end up on all we bill.

Nowaadys when yuh open yuh electricity bill, yuh liable to be shocked.

Yuh think yuh paying fuh yuh fridge and fan alone? Think again! Yuh helping to pay fuh de fella down de road who stealing de current. It look like in Guyana, de honest man foot de bill fuh everybody else, including de light thief!

It remind dem boys of de man who told his boss that two companies were after him.

The boss asked, “Which companies? “

De man answered, “Water and electricity!”

Talk half. Leff half