Showdown on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun

…Set to be a battle of the sexes

Kaieteur Sports – The biggest social event on the sporting calendar in the country on New Year’s Day, the SINOTRUK Classic Horserace Meet will be at Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC) racecourse, Rising Sun, Berbice.

Two phenomenal revenge bouts are on the card.

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC), the country’s leading horse racing promoter, will get proceedings underway with an ultra competitive eight-race card.

This card is a preview of bigger things to come next year according to JJTRC’s head of racing, Nasrudeen Mohamed jnr.

The feature event on the card is billed as a battle of the sexes rematch between Sunday’s winner Spankhurst (gelding) and runner-up Bossalina (mare), and Derby winners Red Ruby and Firecracker.

The Guyana-bred two-year-olds will be competing on the card that is written to recognise, and promote the Guyana-bred horses, who continue to keep the sport alive.

Speaking to this newspaper about the surge in the horse racing population, and the day’s activities, ‘Junior’ as he is affectionately known, related, “This year was a tremendous season for the sport. It generated a renewed confidence in the sport. This was underlined by the record number of horses imported into the country.”

He explained, “It was the first time horses were imported from Brazil to compete in the country. Over 60 horses were imported from Trinidad, and the USA to improve the racing, and breeding stock. This demonstrates that horsemen are looking at the future by purchasing horses in utero (in foal). I wish to thank those horsemen for their foresight, and confidence in the sports’ future.”

‘Junior’ then switched lane, when asked how would the sport handle the increasing racing population, he declared, “I have been reliably informed that the Government have recognised it also. They are working feverishly to uplift the sport to where it should be in Guyana, and the Caribbean. The horseracing fraternity thanks Government for recognising the contribution, and employment the sport is providing for the country.”

Touching on the Guyana Cup, the second biggest sporting event behind cricket in the country ‘Junior’ disclosed, “The people of Guyana literally brings the country to a halt on Guyana Cup day. We are improving this product every year. Next year it is no secret any more. The purse in the Guyana will be much bigger than last year’s. It could be the richest or rival any racing country in the Caribbean. The other races on the Guyana Cup day card will benefit financially also. My pledge to horsemen – we will not disappoint. Rain or sun we recognise, and respect your investment to build the industry.”

Junior closed by stating, “I will like to wish everyone a very prosperous and peaceful 2024. Be safe, and come out to racetrack for a day of relaxation, and entertainment.”

The race programme will see several sponsors including the Sino Truk brand, Banks DIH, Vals, AJM, XM, Johnnie Walker and Jumbo Jet being featured. Gates open at 10:00am and early bird admission in $2,000.

The action starts with the J Class race for a winner’s take of $300,000, followed by the L Class for a similar purse and both races will be over 1100m. The K Class will follow and also attracts a similar purse and over the same distance as the two opening events.

Race number 4 on the card shows G Class racehorses galloping into contention over 1400m for a first prize of $400,000. Next up are the 2-year-old Guyana bred Maidens firing up the track over 1100m with the winner guaranteed $500,000. Race number 6 pits the 3-year-old horses romping in the Banks DIH Derby covering 1600m with a sumptuous $1,000,000 on offer for the champion of this event.

This will be followed by the much anticipated showdown in the main event, the Sino-Truk Classic, which is open to all comers. As was stated before, this will be a battle of the sexes as Spankhurst (gelding) and runner-up Bossalina (mare), in last Sunday’s race Meet battle it out again. Derby winners Red Ruby and Firecracker are part of the equation and the crowning moment of the day promises to give fans their money’s worth. Word from the horseracing circles is that this is not one turfites will want to miss.