The National Draughts Association hamper competition this Sunday

Dec 09, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Five food hampers are at stake when the National Draughts Association holds its Annual hamper competition this Sunday, December 10, 2023 at the Transport Sports Club. The games would be played on the 100 square boards, giving greater chances for anyone to win a prize. Registration starts at 10.00am and games commenced at 10.30am.

Several businesses have already contributed to the event;  Mattai’s supermarket, Chris Groceries 14 Avenue, Diamond, Frescho, Diamond Public Road, Fast Relief Pharmacy, Durban Street, Gentle Elias Attorney at Law, A & Y Groceries Bourda Market, Colours Boutique and Survival Supermarket Sheriff Street.

The event has been the initiative of the Association President Mr. Jiaram over the years. This has been done so as to put something extra in the homes of Draughts players during the festive season. Players country wide are invited to participate.

Players are asked to walk with their snacks and drinks or preferably support the bar.

Mr. Jairam mentioned the recent tragedy of the army helicopter crash, noting, “On behalf of myself and family, executive members of the Association and draught players, we extend heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families of the soldiers that perished in the jungle.”

