MoE Priority Programme Focus Shifts to Region 7

Kaieteur Sports – The rapidly expanding introduction of Golf into the Five Priority Secondary Schools’, continued this week as Bartica became the latest addition to golf programme facilitated by the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Allied Arts Unit of the Ministry of Education.

Head of the Unit of Allied Arts Priority Programme Mr. Saeed Zameen met with education officials and schools in the area on Thursday, further assuring them that co-ordination with the GGA/Nexgen Golf Academy will ensure that coaches are made available for golf and other activities.

Schools in Region 7 were amongst the many others that saw learners take golf as a Physical Education (PE) elective at CSEC in 2023, with dozens more scheduled to join for 2024 calendar.

With the addition of the Priority Programme, Grades 7, 8 and 9 will join in learning golf as one of the three sports required for Physical Education.

According to Zameen, “We have been able to develop the mandate set forth by Honourable Minister Priya Manickchand to establish the Priority Programme at a pace that is extremely satisfying and especially with the assistance of Mr. Hussain and his team”.

He continued, “The introduction of sport at PE in Regions 2, 4, 5, Georgetown and now soon Regions 3, 6 and 7 means that over 50 Secondary Schools will have sports being coached at PE from Grades 7-9.” Zameen ended.

Meanwhile, president of the GGA Aleem Hussain explained, “With the assistance of donors from overseas and our local corporate sponsors, along with the preparatory steps we took with Mr. Nicholas Fraser from Unit of Allied Arts from 2022 onwards”. Hussain noted.

“We are in a strong position to put Guyana firmly as the number one golf development nation in the entire region. No other country has been able to develop such a comprehensive training program and we feel that this will lead to dominant performances in both education and competition in the coming years,” ended Hussain.