Latest update December 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

MoE Priority Programme Focus Shifts to Region 7

Dec 08, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The rapidly expanding introduction of Golf into the Five Priority Secondary Schools’, continued this week as Bartica became the latest addition to golf programme facilitated by the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Allied Arts Unit of the Ministry of Education.

Head of the Unit of Allied Arts Priority Programme Mr. Saeed Zameen met with education officials and schools in the area on Thursday, further assuring them that co-ordination with the GGA/Nexgen Golf Academy will ensure that coaches are made available for golf and other activities.

Schools in Region 7 were amongst the many others that saw learners take golf as a Physical Education (PE) elective at CSEC in 2023, with dozens more scheduled to join for 2024 calendar.

Head of the Unit of Allied Arts Priority Programme Mr. Saeed Zameen speaking with attendees during yesterday's trip to Region 7.

Head of the Unit of Allied Arts Priority Programme Mr. Saeed Zameen speaking with attendees during yesterday’s trip to Region 7.

With the addition of the Priority Programme, Grades 7, 8 and 9 will join in learning golf as one of the three sports required for Physical Education.

According to Zameen, “We have been able to develop the mandate set forth by Honourable Minister Priya Manickchand to establish the Priority Programme at a pace that is extremely satisfying and especially with the assistance of Mr. Hussain and his team”.

He continued, “The introduction of sport at PE  in Regions 2, 4, 5, Georgetown and now soon  Regions 3, 6 and 7 means that over 50 Secondary Schools will have sports being coached at PE from Grades 7-9.” Zameen ended.

Meanwhile, president of the GGA Aleem Hussain explained, “With the assistance of donors from overseas and our local corporate sponsors, along with the preparatory steps we took with Mr. Nicholas Fraser from Unit of Allied Arts from 2022 onwards”. Hussain noted.

“We are in a strong position to put Guyana firmly as the number one golf development nation in the entire region. No other country has been able to develop such a comprehensive training program and we feel that this will lead to dominant performances in both education and competition in the coming years,” ended Hussain.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Keep your eyes on Venezuela!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

ICC monitoring Guyana/Venezuela tension ahead of T20 World Cup

ICC monitoring Guyana/Venezuela tension ahead of T20 World Cup

Dec 08, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Tulsa Woodham, Senior Operations Manager at the International Cricket Council has stated that the global cricket governing body is actively monitoring the recent...
Read More
Shamar Joseph grabs 5-76 but South Africa “A” set West Indies “A” 421 to win decisive third “Test”

Shamar Joseph grabs 5-76 but South Africa “A”...

Dec 08, 2023

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup winner trophy unveiled

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup winner trophy unveiled

Dec 08, 2023

Demerara Capitals lift Hand-in-Hand Insurance Big-Man Cricket Inter-County trophy

Demerara Capitals lift Hand-in-Hand Insurance...

Dec 08, 2023

Norman Madhoo among the only darts player to represent Caribbean and Latin America – at 2024 PDC

Norman Madhoo among the only darts player to...

Dec 08, 2023

GT Beer KO Football Tournament kicks off today

GT Beer KO Football Tournament kicks off today

Dec 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]