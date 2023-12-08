GFF-KFC Elite League Cup winner trophy unveiled

Kaieteur Sports – The winner’s trophy of the Guyana Football Federation-KFC Elite League Cup was unveiled on Wednesday at the main sponsor’s Georgetown Headquarters.

The December 6 ceremony was attended by KFC Marketing Manager Pamella Manasseh, GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph, Marketing Representative Sacha Gouveia and Guyana Defence Force Football Assistant Coach and Captain Seon Prince and Kenard Simon, respectively.

The final showdown between Guyana Defence Force and Western Tigers is set to for the Eve Leary Ground in Kingston, Georgetown on a date to be announced.

KFC Marketing Manager Pamella Manasseh reaffirmed the company’s dedication to football development and highlighted that the tournament has exceeded their expectations.

“We’re looking forward to all the matches,” she said, adding that the tournament has been “awesome. All the results, the players, the captains, have turned out to be more than we expected.”

The Guyana Defence Force had an impeccable journey to the finals, claiming an unbeaten run with five wins and a total of 15 points in Group A. Meanwhile, in Group B, the Western Tigers claimed the top spot on the table, amassing 12 points from four wins and one loss.

Club Head Coach Wilson said players have shown steadfast commitment to the training regimen and are eagerly looking forward to the final on Saturday.

“Preparation is close to being on cue. You are never perfect, you always keep working towards what you hope to achieve, especially going into a game of this nature.”

He highlighted that the team is “committed, they are determined as usual and we are just working and looking forward to the game.”

His team captain Simon added that both the opponent and fans will witness their strategy on the day of the game. “As the coach always says, train hard, fight easy all the time. On game day everybody is going to see what strategy we are going with.”

Fans will see the ultimate winner claim the top cash prize of $1.5 million, while the runner-up secures the $1 million second-place reward after the exhilarating final showdown. Moreover, the third and fourth-place clubs will be awarded $500,000 and $250,000 cash prizes, respectively.

Guyana Police Force and Buxton United Football Clubs will battle for the third and fourth places in the opening match. Alongside the primary teams were Santos, Fruta Conquerors, Milerock, Den Amstel, Victoria Kings and Ann’s Grove also competed in the tournament.

GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph confirmed that preparations for the final are proceeding as planned.

“We’re fully prepared for the exciting final matches this Saturday. The tournament has seen Guyana’s top clubs fiercely competing for the prestigious cup title. The final night is set to be absolutely electrifying.”

GFF President Wayne Forde expressed gratitude to KFC for their ongoing support of club football and extended best wishes to the top four teams competing in the final and semi-final matches.

“Best wishes to the top four competing teams. Fans have witnessed an exceptional display of football from the ten participating clubs over the past few weeks. Thank you to KFC for their continuous support in the development of club football by providing a platform for our players to showcase their skills.”