Action intensified on penultimate day

Dec 04, 2023 Sports

2023 Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…

Kaieteur Sports – On the third day (Saturday) of the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival, Trinidad and Tobago’s (TT) Master team showcased their prowess with convincing victories in the Value4U Over-45 category at the National Gymnaisum.

They triumphed over Old Fort Generals with a 5-2 win and clinched a 2-1 victory against GCC Vintage. The early lead of 2-1 was secured by Trinidadians Derek Tang Nian and Rigel Gomes for TT Masters, with John Lewis, Hilary St Louis, and Roger Daniels sealing the deal with one goal each against Old Fort. Daniels and Nian collaborated for the 2-1 win against GCC.

Kazakwah Uzzi of Saints drives by the TT Police defenders

Kazakwah Uzzi of Saints drives by the TT Police defenders

In the Exxon Mobil Women’s category, TT Police had a stellar third day by overpowering YMCA Old Fort 5-2 after initially trailing 1-0. The Trinidadians rallied with five consecutive goals, solidifying their triumph against Old Fort. Britney Hingh shone brightly with two goals during this impressive display. Meanwhile, Spice made an impressive comeback after a challenging first day, securing a notable 5-2 victory over Saints Women’s, with Marzana Fiedtkou scoring two brilliant goals to seal the win for Spice Ladies.

Hingh continued her outstanding performance in TT Women’s second clash, scoring another two goals to secure yet another well-deserved win for the team. GBTI GCC maintained their undefeated status with a convincing 6-1 win against YMCA Old Fort in the final Women’s category match.

The Republic Bank Over-35 category witnessed GCC The Sequel facing Old Fort Expendables twice. The initial match resulted in a goalless draw, but in the second encounter, GCC The Sequel dominated with a superb 5-1 win, fueled by Orland Semple’s two-goal performance, showcasing his consistent form in the competition.

As teams gear up to vie for respective titles, TT Master and GCC Vintage lead the Value4U O45 division table with 9 points each, with GCC holding the edge on goal difference. In the Republic Bank O35 division, GCC The Sequel leads ahead of Antonio’s Hikers by a single point.

GBTI GCC and TT Police are at the helm in the Exxon Mobil Women’s category, both with 10 points, while Spice holds second place with 6 points. In the Men’s Diamond Mineral Water division, Pepsi Hikers lead by a comfortable 5-point margin.

