Action intensified on penultimate day

Latest update December 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – On the third day (Saturday) of the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival, Trinidad and Tobago’s (TT) Master team showcased their prowess with convincing victories in the Value4U Over-45 category at the National Gymnaisum.
They triumphed over Old Fort Generals with a 5-2 win and clinched a 2-1 victory against GCC Vintage. The early lead of 2-1 was secured by Trinidadians Derek Tang Nian and Rigel Gomes for TT Masters, with John Lewis, Hilary St Louis, and Roger Daniels sealing the deal with one goal each against Old Fort. Daniels and Nian collaborated for the 2-1 win against GCC.
In the Exxon Mobil Women’s category, TT Police had a stellar third day by overpowering YMCA Old Fort 5-2 after initially trailing 1-0. The Trinidadians rallied with five consecutive goals, solidifying their triumph against Old Fort. Britney Hingh shone brightly with two goals during this impressive display. Meanwhile, Spice made an impressive comeback after a challenging first day, securing a notable 5-2 victory over Saints Women’s, with Marzana Fiedtkou scoring two brilliant goals to seal the win for Spice Ladies.
Hingh continued her outstanding performance in TT Women’s second clash, scoring another two goals to secure yet another well-deserved win for the team. GBTI GCC maintained their undefeated status with a convincing 6-1 win against YMCA Old Fort in the final Women’s category match.
The Republic Bank Over-35 category witnessed GCC The Sequel facing Old Fort Expendables twice. The initial match resulted in a goalless draw, but in the second encounter, GCC The Sequel dominated with a superb 5-1 win, fueled by Orland Semple’s two-goal performance, showcasing his consistent form in the competition.
As teams gear up to vie for respective titles, TT Master and GCC Vintage lead the Value4U O45 division table with 9 points each, with GCC holding the edge on goal difference. In the Republic Bank O35 division, GCC The Sequel leads ahead of Antonio’s Hikers by a single point.
GBTI GCC and TT Police are at the helm in the Exxon Mobil Women’s category, both with 10 points, while Spice holds second place with 6 points. In the Men’s Diamond Mineral Water division, Pepsi Hikers lead by a comfortable 5-point margin.
Pres. Ali putting water meters on the citizens in Berbice, and not meters on Exxon oil pumps.
Dec 04, 2023West Indies versus England 2023… (BBC Sport) – Shai Hope’s sublime century led West Indies to a stunning four-wicket win over England in the first one-day international in Antigua....
Dec 04, 2023
Dec 04, 2023
Dec 04, 2023
Dec 04, 2023
Dec 03, 2023
Peeping Tom Kaieteur News – There are some persons who do not use frozen imported chicken. They find it tasteless and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]