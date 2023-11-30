Essequibo Jaguars, Demerara Capitals record thrilling victories in the Hand in Hand Fire Insurance BIG MAN CRICKET O40s @ T30 Inter County over the weekend

Demerara Capitals still lead points table after 2ndround

Kaieteur Sports – Essequibo Jaguars surged to a thrilling, but comfortable five-wicket win in the end over Berbice Gladiators in the second-round match of the inaugural O40 @T30 Big-Man Cricket Inter-County tournament on Saturday at the Enmore Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara.

Gladiators took first strike after winning the toss and posted a challenging 258-5 from the allotted 30-overs.The right-handed pugnacious Imran Khan, a former Guyana Stanford T20 and youth player, lit up the Enmore facility with his belligerence hammering 12 fours and six colossal sixes during his 86-ball exhibition of 120. Khan got good support from fellow opener Marlon Brutus in an 89 run opening partnership and 126 with Heeralall Bridgelall, who also batted with equal flamboyance making 53. Marlon Brutus chipped in with 35 and Balram Samaroo stroked a cameo 30 towards the end.

Narine proved his all-round capabilities by snatching 2-43 from his maximum five leg-spin overs. He was later named player-of-the-match.

Veteran, consistent batsman, Ramesh Narine struck a responsible, unbeaten 62 to lead the Essequibians after Imran Khan hit an impressive 120 for Berbice Gladiators.

The left-handed Narine caressed eight fours and a six from 46 balls while opener Mohamed Khan and Vishwanauth Lall set up a solid foundation for the chase by scoring 71 and 48 respectively. Ravi Beharry contributed a useful 29 to ensure his team kept coasting along. Imran Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 38.

On Sunday at the Enterprise ground, President XI Warriors snatched defeat in a most thrilling encounter after seemingly well-set chasing what looked like a below par 98 for victory in 15 overs.

Following heavy overnight and early morning showers, Warriors called correctly and inserted the Capitals to take first strike on a soft track. The Capitals found batting very difficult to negotiate and eventually reached 97 for 6 after Shazam Ramjohn 27 off 12 balls and skipper Ryan Ramdass 19 from 16 balls had a late flourish at the end. Earlier, Troy Benn failed to get going with 22 off 30 balls. Richard Latif was almost unplayable in the conditions taking 3 for 18.

The Warriors started very briskly but lost Latif in the 3rd over at 15 and were then pegged back at 33 for 3 in 7 overs. Chien Gittens and opener Hiralal breathed some life back into the innings adding 38 in the next 4 overs before Gittens departed at 71 in the 12th over.

Needing 27 off 19 did not seem to be too large a target for skipper Sham Persaud and experienced Ronald Jaisingh but they finished 3 runs short of their target. Shazam Ramjohn took 2 for 16 and was named the man of the match.

Both Berbice Gladiators and Essequibo Jaguars are still in with a chance of taking the lead with 3 points for a win and 1 bonus point for a score of 300+.

Both round 3 matches will be live streamed with commentary and admission is free.