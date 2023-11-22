Latest update November 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Golden Jaguars ascend to League A

Nov 22, 2023 Sports

…Guyana dump Antigua & Barbuda 6 – 0

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – In a night etched into the annals of football history, the Golden Jaguars orchestrated a dazzling performance, propelling the country’s senior men’s National team to the coveted League A of the Concacaf Nations League.

The backdrop was the Dominican Republic, where they faced Antigua and Barbuda and crafted a resounding 6-0 victory to remain perfect in Group D of League B.

The Golden Jaguars needed just a draw to ascend to League A, but instead, they unleashed an offensive masterpiece led by goals from Deon Moore, Kelsey Benjamin, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Omari Glasgow, Leo Lovell, and the debutant Osaze De Rosario.

The Golden Jaguars celebrating their promotion to League A of the CONCACAF Nations League after beating Antigua & Barbados 6 – 0. (Concacaf)

The Golden Jaguars celebrating their promotion to League A of the CONCACAF Nations League after beating Antigua & Barbados 6 – 0. (Concacaf)

Coach Jamaal Shabazz orchestrated the spectacle with a strategic 4-4-2 setup, deploying Glasgow and Benjamin as the dynamic forward duo.

In the midfield, Moriah-Welsh, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Jeremy Grant, and Captain Daniel Wilson formed a cohesive unit.

Guyana steamrolled Antigua 6-0 to advance to the Concacaf Nations League A. (Concacaf)

Guyana steamrolled Antigua 6-0 to advance to the Concacaf Nations League A. (Concacaf)

The defensive line comprised Colin Nelson, Curtez Kellman, Jalen Jones, and Liam Gordon, stalwart guardians shielding the goal tended by the formidable Quillian Roberts.

The opening act showcased Gordon’s lightning run down the wing, delivering a precise setup for Benjamin to confidently slot home the opening goal just seven minutes into the contest.

Glasgow joined the party, netting his seventh goal of the Nations League season and 14th international goal in his 20th appearance for the Golden Jaguars.

Moriah-Welsh elevated the artistry just before halftime, stunning everyone with a freekick from the touchline, catching Antigua and Barbuda’s goalkeeper, Zaieem Scott, off-guard and off his goal line.

The precision-placed shot soared into the net, granting Guyana a comfortable 3-0 lead at halftime.

The second half witnessed Shabazz’s strategic move, substituting Glasgow with debutant De Rosario, whose inaugural appearance left an indelible mark.

In a move reminiscent of his father, Dwayne De Rosario, a legendary attacker for Canada and in the MLS, Osaze artfully eluded defenders before curling his shot around Scott, notching the score to an impressive 4-0 in the 67th minute.

The Jaguars, insatiable in their quest for goals, secured another breakthrough in the 90th minute, courtesy of second-half substitute Leo Lovell.

Congratulations are in order to a dominant Golden Jaguars unit who hammered Antigua 6-0 to advance to League A of the Concacaf Nations League.  (Concacaf)

Congratulations are in order to a dominant Golden Jaguars unit who hammered Antigua 6-0 to advance to League A of the Concacaf Nations League.  (Concacaf)

As the clock wound down, Deon Moore added the finishing touch, burying his 90+3 effort and sealing an emphatic 6-0 triumph for Guyana.

This victory maintained Guyana’s impeccable record in the Nations League, building on earlier wins against Antigua and Barbuda (5-1), back-to-back 3-1 victories against Puerto Rico, and a thrilling 3-2 win against The Bahamas at home.

The curtain falls on Guyana’s historic Nations run with anticipation with a showdown against The Bahamas, on a date eagerly awaited and soon to be announced by Concacaf.

