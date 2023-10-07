Canter truck kills man on E’bo Coast

Latest update October 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2023 Peeping Tom
Kaieteur News – A 71-year-old man was on Thursday killed after he was struck by a canter truck while walking along the Public Road at Paradise, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
Dead is Lennox Alexander Amos of Maria’s Delight, Essequibo Coast. Amos was reportedly struck down around 18:30hrs.
The canter truck driver alleged that he was heading south while Amos was walking in the opposite direction. The driver claimed that Amos was walking in a “zigzag” manner and ended up into the path of his truck. He said he noticed the man when he was about 20 feet away from his vehicle.
Following the accident, the driver picked Amos up and placed him in the canter and took him to the Charity Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The driver has since been arrested.
Investigations are ongoing.
