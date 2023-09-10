Cutlass bandits nabbed after robbing teen

Latest update September 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 10, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police have nabbed two suspects who allegedly placed a cutlass to the neck of an 18-year-old man on Saturday and robbed him at Mandir Street, De Willem Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
The victim was robbed of his $2000 wrist watch, a cell phone valued at $110,000, his wallet, and his driver’s licence.
He was attacked by the bandits around 11:00hrs while walking home. Police were able to nab the suspects later that day at Meten-Meer-Zorg.
All of the stolen items were recovered.
The victim told police that during the robbery, the bandits demanded that he gave them the password to his phone. Fearful for his life, he complied.
