P and P Insurance Brokers takes care of Rugby

May 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The P and P Insurance Brokers Company, which has been a leading light in its benevolent activities in Guyana, continue to lend a helping hand. This time the benefactor is the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU).

P and P Insurance Brokers Director Vikash Panday makes a presentation to Team Manager Sherlock Solomon as GRFU treasurer, Troy Yhip is centre.

The company, which has been in business since 1985, is headed by popular businessman, Community and Sports activist and entrepreneur, Bishwa Panday. It is well known for its Philanthropy in different spheres throughout Guyana.

P&P over the years has been supporting a number of educational, sporting and community activities with the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) being a benefactor.

Guyana is expected to participate in a number of upcoming Rugby tournaments shortly.    The GRFU is preparing to send a male Under-19 team to the Rugby Americas North Senior Women’s 12s and Men’s Under-19 tournament from July 14 – 17 at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

“Over the years P&P Insurance has been supporting the Guyana Rugby Football Union and this year is no different”, the Insurance Brokers expressed in a release to the media on Wednesday.

At a simple handing over ceremony at the P&P’s Insurance Brokers corporate office located at 272 Lamaha Street, Director Vikash Panday made the financial presentation to Team Manager Sherlock Solomon. Also in attendance was GRFU’s treasurer, Troy Yhip.

Solomon expressed his gratitude to the company for their unwavering support over the years. Mr Panday, was very happy to continue its commitment to Rugby in Guyana and wished Mr Solomon and team every success.

Panday also used the opportunity to call on other corporate bodies to support tournaments such as these and fulfill their corporate social responsibility.

GRFU President Ryan Dey also expressed thanks to the principals of the supportive P and P Insurance Brokers for their timely and continuous support. He is also calling on others to assist the GRFU in its effort to return the game to where it was before. (Samuel Whyte)

 

 

