Latest update March 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Everest Masters beat Dundee by 48 runs

Mar 16, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Host Everest Masters defeated Dundee of Mahaica by 48 runs when the teams collided in a T20 fixture recently.

Everest Masters took first strike and managed 165 for 6 from their 20 overs.

Ryan Ramdass made 47, Sahadeo Hardaiow 34, Ucil Armstrong 27 not out and Imtiaz Sadik 22.

The victorious Everest Masters team with Minister Pauline Sukhai.

The victorious Everest Masters team with Minister Pauline Sukhai.

Bowling for Dundee Suresh Ramdeen had 3 for 28 and Wasim Mustapha 2 for 21.

Dundee made 117 for 7 after their 20 overs in reply. Ramnarine Chatura struck 58 and Suresh Ramdeen 22. Gavin Singh had 2 for 3, Vick Mahabeer 2 for 18 and Anand Persaud 2 for 32.

Ravi Narayan was named man of the match for taking two outstanding catches that changed the game.

The game was sponsored by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join the oil team and have your say

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Every Guyanese lost $5M already

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

$1M up for grabs at One Guyana Futsal Championship 

$1M up for grabs at One Guyana Futsal Championship 

Mar 16, 2023

…tournament to kickoff April 9 Kaieteur News – Thirty-two of the country’s best Futsal teams will be part of the inaugural One Guyana Futsal Championship, set to kick off on April 9 and...
Read More
USA-based ‘Ballin4Peace’ heading to Guyana for Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic 

USA-based ‘Ballin4Peace’ heading to Guyana...

Mar 16, 2023

Middle order keeps Harpy Eagles aloft on Day one

Middle order keeps Harpy Eagles aloft on Day one

Mar 16, 2023

Demerara and Select XI register first wins in GCB’s U15 inter county Super 50 cricket tournament

Demerara and Select XI register first wins in...

Mar 16, 2023

Caribbean Cricket Club 2 retain ESCL’s Over-40 trophy

Caribbean Cricket Club 2 retain ESCL’s Over-40...

Mar 16, 2023

Crandon confident VP Boys winning again this year

Crandon confident VP Boys winning again this year

Mar 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]