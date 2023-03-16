Everest Masters beat Dundee by 48 runs

Kaieteur News – Host Everest Masters defeated Dundee of Mahaica by 48 runs when the teams collided in a T20 fixture recently.

Everest Masters took first strike and managed 165 for 6 from their 20 overs.

Ryan Ramdass made 47, Sahadeo Hardaiow 34, Ucil Armstrong 27 not out and Imtiaz Sadik 22.

Bowling for Dundee Suresh Ramdeen had 3 for 28 and Wasim Mustapha 2 for 21.

Dundee made 117 for 7 after their 20 overs in reply. Ramnarine Chatura struck 58 and Suresh Ramdeen 22. Gavin Singh had 2 for 3, Vick Mahabeer 2 for 18 and Anand Persaud 2 for 32.

Ravi Narayan was named man of the match for taking two outstanding catches that changed the game.

The game was sponsored by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.