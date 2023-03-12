Republic Classic Beach Football continues tonight in Linden

Latest update March 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 12, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – An exciting night looms with spots to advance to the knock out round wide open when the Pinnacle Promotions organized Republic Classic Beach Football tournament final round robin play unfolds on day three, tonight at the Christianburg Community Centre ground, Linden.
Having contested the first two of three round robin nights of enthralling beach football, tonight promises to be hot, whereby two teams from the four groups will advance and the two others will be knocked out.
For the remaining four group stage matches starting at 6:30pm, the Coomakca Mines lads will tackle Young Kings in the first game, as Haynes Hardnose Ballers then meet Hard Knocks and that will be followed when Underdogs match skills with Kwakwani Warriors.
Coomacka Mines will return to take on Young warriors before the Timehri Panthers come up against Aroiama as Haynes Hardnose Ballers come back to meet Golden Stars and to wrap up the night, will be Underdogs going against Dave and Celeena.
In Group A, Turk Kings are leading on four points from two wins ahead of Young Gunners, who have two points after winning their lone game, with Young Kings with two losses on no points and Coomacka Mines still to record a point also.
Group B shows that Hard Knocks and Hustlers are jointly on four points with Hard Knocks having played two matches which they have won, while Hustlers have two wins and lost one. They are followed by Haynes Hardnose Ballers with one loss and Golden Stars two losses in the cellar position without a point.
Group C is led by Hi Stars, who have played three matches; winning one and drawing twice, while Underdogs and Kwakwani Strikers, both on two points with Underdogs winning their lone game while the latter has drawn their two matches played so far.
Group D leaders are Aroiama and Timehri Panthers, jointly with four points, but Aroiama have won their two matches played while the Panthers have won two and lost one, having completed three games in their group play.
Kuru Kuru Warriors follow on two points but they have won once and lost twice while in the cellar is Ituni, who have not won after obtaining three consecutive losses.
Look what these leaders doing to y’all future!!
Mar 12, 2023Kaieteur News – It’s ‘D-Day’ for the over 200 athletes registered to compete in the inaugural Jefford Classic Mile, set for today, from 1:00 pm, in the National Park. The Jefford’s...
Mar 12, 2023
Mar 12, 2023
Mar 12, 2023
Mar 12, 2023
Mar 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Forbes Burnham was initially announced as the posthumous recipient of the Order of the Companions of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]