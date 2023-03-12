Latest update March 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Republic Classic Beach Football continues tonight in Linden

Mar 12, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – An exciting night looms with spots to advance to the knock out round wide open when the Pinnacle Promotions organized Republic Classic Beach Football tournament final round robin play unfolds on day three, tonight at the Christianburg Community Centre ground, Linden.

Having contested the first two of three round robin nights of enthralling beach football, tonight promises to be hot, whereby two teams from the four groups will advance and the two others will be knocked out.

For the remaining four group stage matches starting at 6:30pm, the Coomakca Mines lads will tackle Young Kings in the first game, as Haynes Hardnose Ballers then meet Hard Knocks and that will be followed when Underdogs match skills with Kwakwani Warriors.

Coomacka Mines will return to take on Young warriors before the Timehri Panthers come up against Aroiama as Haynes Hardnose Ballers come back to meet Golden Stars and to wrap up the night, will be Underdogs going against Dave and Celeena.

In Group A, Turk Kings are leading on four points from two wins ahead of Young Gunners, who have two points after winning their lone game, with Young Kings with two losses on no points and Coomacka Mines still to record a point also.

Group B shows that Hard Knocks and Hustlers are jointly on four points with Hard Knocks having played two matches which they have won, while Hustlers have two wins and lost one. They are followed by Haynes Hardnose Ballers with one loss and Golden Stars two losses in the cellar position without a point.

Group C is led by Hi Stars, who have played three matches; winning one and drawing twice, while Underdogs and Kwakwani Strikers, both on two points with Underdogs winning their lone game while the latter has drawn their two matches played so far.

Group D leaders are Aroiama and Timehri Panthers, jointly with four points, but Aroiama have won their two matches played while the Panthers have won two and lost one, having completed three games in their group play.

Kuru Kuru Warriors follow on two points but they have won once and lost twice while in the cellar is Ituni, who have not won after obtaining three consecutive losses.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Look what these leaders doing to y’all future!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Over 200 athletes to compete today at Jefford’s Classic Mile

Over 200 athletes to compete today at Jefford’s Classic Mile

Mar 12, 2023

Kaieteur News – It’s ‘D-Day’ for the over 200 athletes registered to compete in the inaugural Jefford Classic Mile, set for today, from 1:00 pm, in the National Park. The Jefford’s...
Read More
Linden/Georgetown sports rivalry now shifts to Kayaking

Linden/Georgetown sports rivalry now shifts to...

Mar 12, 2023

Carlston Harris secures ‘UD’ win over Jared Gooden at UFC 221

Carlston Harris secures ‘UD’ win over Jared...

Mar 12, 2023

Lucrative tapeball tournament for Durban Park today

Lucrative tapeball tournament for Durban Park...

Mar 12, 2023

KFC in support of Fitness Challenge 2023

KFC in support of Fitness Challenge 2023

Mar 12, 2023

Jackman sisters depart for IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

Jackman sisters depart for IBA Women’s World...

Mar 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Burnham is damaged goods

    Kaieteur News – Forbes Burnham was initially announced as the posthumous recipient of the Order of the Companions of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]