Associations continue to laud government on improvement in sports spending in budget

Kaieteur News – Several National Associations have joined the chorus of heaping praise on government for the increased spending on sports and sports facilities as highlighted in the National Budget for this year.

“The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) commends the 2023 National Budget presented by the distinguished Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh which includes the largest ever allocation for the sports sector,” arelease from that body indicated.

“GASA also wishes to express appreciation to the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports for their contributions towards this effort. The 2023 budget allocation emphasises the commitment for development of sports and culture expressed by H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and by extension the Government of Guyana.

The budget, the largest ever allocated to NSC, paves the way for the government’s continued development and transformation of sports and culture. The Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports and the National Sports Commission continue to be two of GASA’s strongest supporters while the organisation seeks to improve the development of swimming locally. With the

2023 substantial budget allotment GASA is confident efforts will be further enhanced.”

“Under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Mr. Charles Ramson Jr and his team which includes the Director of Sports Mr. Steve Ninvalle, GASA is of the firm belief the allocation will create long-term development and sustainability for sports and culture in our nation.”

Meanwhile, the Guyana cycling Federation team said, they are, “…happy with the budgetary allocation made for sports by the Government, to the tune of 4.3 billion.

This federation has been working ‘closely with the National Sports Commission, and our association wishes to concur, in this dispatch, candidly expressing gratitude for the financial and other assistance rendered, over the last season.

For the calendar year 2023, the GCF made a request to the commission for support/ sponsorship for the 40-year-old Annual youth and culture 3 Stage Road Race, the “One Guyana’ Road Race, to be held on the Essequibo coast, and for cycling Infrastructure in Georgetown.

With such a ‘giant budget’, the Guyana Cycling Federation is optimistic of having its’ budgetary desires satisfied.”

And the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) stated they are, ‘…pleased with the financial allocation for sports in the Government of Guyana 2023 budget. In our opinion, this allocation reflects the Government’s commitment to the development of sports in Guyana. While we look forward to a direct disbursement to our Association in support of athletes travelling to international competitions and the hosting of meets locally, we also do appreciate the development of new facilities and the procurement of new equipment.

The AAG has seen much progress in our sport over the past few years. This can be attributed to the harmonious relationship we share with the Director of Sports, Mr. Steve Ninvalle and the National Sports Commission (NSC).

We would like to thank Min. Charles Ramson Jnr. in particular for his stewardship of this sector as we look forward to working with him in the development of athletics in 2023.”

