One finalist decided in UCCA/Vishnu Super Store 50 over cricket competition

Nov 29, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – No68 Turn Team have booked their spot in the final of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) / Vishnu Super Store 50 over cricket competition for teams in the Upper Corentyne area.

In their semifinal game against No73 Cut and Load, they won by 34 runs in a high scoring encounter.

Batting first, No68 Turn Team rattled up 204 in 34.3 overs with Anthony Dourjodan   cracking 75 (1×4, 8×6), he was supported from Totaram Persaud 44, Jason Houlsie 33 with extras contributing 33.

Bowling for No73 Cut and Load, there were 3 wickets each for N. Edwards and D. Ramdatm, while T. Assad took 2. They in reply tried gamely but fell for 168 in 34.2 overs with S. Chatterpaul 54, and N. Edwards 29 being the main contributors.

Bowling for the winners, Persaud and Dourjodan had a good all round outings with Persaud returning to snare 4 wickets, while there were 2 each for Dourjodan and D. Sookdeo.

The second semifinal is between No73 Young Warriors and No70 MYO.

The competition is being coordinated by former National wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman.

(Samuel Whyte)

