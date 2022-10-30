Latest update October 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Defending champ among quarterfinalists

Oct 30, 2022

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ East Coast Edition…

Kaieteur News – Defending champion Melanie-B, Liliendaal Hustlers, and Old School secured quarterfinal berths, following impressive wins, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ East Coast Demerara zone commenced on Friday evening at the Haslington Tarmac.

A scene from the Old School (red) and Uprising clash in the round-of-16 section in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ East Coast Demerara zone

Witnessed by a large crowd after a two-year absence, two-time winner Melanie-B bested Portmore, 2-0. Jermaine Gustav and Philip Williams scored in the 12th and 14th minute, respectively.

Similarly, Liliendaal Hustlers crushed Haslington, 3-0. Pernell Schultz bagged a first-half double in the sixth and ninth minutes, while Raushan Ritch scored in the seventh minute.

Likewise, Old School downed Uprising 5-1. Jahall Greaves recorded ‘Guinness Goals’ [a goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two], in the 19th and 20th minutes, while Travis Martin netted in the 14th minute.

Part of the action in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ East Coast Demerara zone at the Haslington tarmac

For the loser, Shawn Adonis scored in the 16th minute. Up to press time, the quarterfinal matches, as well as the plate section of the tournament, were underway. Over $450,000 in cash and prizes are up for grabs in the three-day tournament. The final will be staged at the same venue on Saturday, November 5th.

When the tournament resumes with the final eight, Melanie B will face Vryheid’s Lust, Victoria Eagles battle Non Pareil, Church Yard take on BV-A and Hustlers clash with Old School.

In the Plate Championship, Portmore will play Belfield, Paradise challenge Buxton, Team Cruel go up against Barefoot and Haslington squares off against Uprising.

