Some people wicked!

Kaieteur News – We got some real wicked people in Guyana. Dem does have fun at your expense and dem boys nah talking about tantalize. Dem boys talking about vandalism.

Imagine you got yourself a fresh ride, maybe jus’ outta de showroom, gleaming like a diamond in de rough. Yuh wuk hard sweat plenty, save and take a loan to get dat set of wheels. Every dollar counted, every penny cherished. And you, like many others, scrimpin’ and saving to make dem loan payments, hustlin’ to afford dat sweet petrol to keep your baby purring.

Sometimes to mek de loan payments yuh have to cut down on food because yuh know if yuh don;t pay de vehicle could be repossessed. Sometimes yuh does pull in de petrol station and ask fuh a $2,000 petrol.

But what happens when some mischievous souls, dey eyes filled with de devil’s own delight, decide to make your life a living hell? You park your pride and joy on de road, innocent as a lamb, only to find it marred, scarred by de hands of unknown villains. Nails, keys, maybe even de sharp end of a ruler, they use whatever dey got to scratch yuh car.

What kinda twisted pleasure do dey find in causing such pain?” It’s like a sick game to dem, a sadistic thrill. And it ain’t just de adults indulging in dis wickedness, nah. Even some of dem wicked and malicious school children, innocent faces masking deir true intentions, dey join in de fray.

But what does it say ’bout our society when such acts of vandalism become a source of amusement? When we find joy in de suffering of others, when we derive pleasure from de destruction of what others have toiled so hard to build?

De law needs to take a serious approach to dem wah scratching people vehicles just fuh de fun of it.

Talk half. Leff half