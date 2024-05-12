KFC Under-8 Football Funday scheduled for May 18

Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 12, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Vurlon Mills Football Academy (VMFA) will be hosting a KFC Under-8 Football Funday on Saturday May 18, 2024 at the Saints Stanislaus Ground, Carifesta Avenue. The event is free and opened to all boys and girls who wish to participate in this fun day of football.
Founder of the VMFA Mr. Vurlon Mills has reiterated the Academy’s commitment to providing a safe and professional environment for our children and introducing more children to all the positive benefits of the beautiful game. He said, “This Under-8 Football Funday provides a unique opportunity for children and parents to be introduced to the game at a tender age in an organized environment with professional coaches who deliver fun-filled sessions”.
Sadia Strand – Director of Marketing, KFC Guyana said “At KFC Guyana, we are committed to fostering the growth of Guyana’s youth through sports and culture. Team sports build character, foster healthy sportsmanship, encourage teamwork and boost self-confidence and independence. Vurlon Mills is an excellent coach who goes above and beyond to make positive changes in his student’s lives by making football as accessible as possible. We are thrilled to be able to support VMFA in their mission of providing a safe and fun environment for children to explore their love for football starting with the KFC U8 Football Funday.”
The VMFA operated at the Saints Stanislaus Ground, Carifesta Avenue was established in 2019, with the motto “Practice winning every day” and have successfully facilitated football and person development sessions for hundreds of children between the ages of 4yrs to 17yrs old with flagship initiatives such as The Annual KFC Football Summer Camp, The Annual ENET Football Festival and SBM Offshore Guyana Women’s Development Football Programme.
The VMFA would like to express gratitude to KFC Guyana for their generous support in making this event possible for our future stars. We would also like to thank Beharry Automotive Limited and MVP Sports for their commitment to the development of our youths.
For more information about the Vurlon Mills Football Academy and its initiatives please contact Mr. Vurlon Mills on 613-1361 or Marisha Fernandes on 600-3332.
