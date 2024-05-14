Pitbulls crowned inaugural GCB T10 Blast champions

GCB T10 Blast tournament…

– Sinclair cops final Man-of-the-match award

Kaieteur Sports – The Demerara Pitbulls surged to the Inaugural Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) T10 Blast championship title, after beating the Essequibo Jaguars in yesterday’s final played at Enmore Ground.

T10 Blast Final…

Demerara Pitbulls beat Essequibo Jaguars by 2-wickets

Taking first strike, the Jaguars sped to 96-6 after 10 overs, losing their top-order before Seon Glasgow hit two sixes in his 22 off 13 before the duo of Kevon Jahwahir (29*) and Dick (29) got them to a fighting total.

Pitbulls duo of Swamy and Sinclair continued their form from earlier in the day, bagging (2-5) and (2-21) respectively to lead their team’s bowling effort.

The Jags trio of openers; Man-of-the-match Junior Sinclair who led with a 15-ball 36 (3×4 3×6) and Dick 29 off 16 and Jahwahir 29* (1×4 2×6) took their franchise to 101-8 in 9.3 overs, sealing an emphatic win.

It was a good but unsuccessful bowling attempt by the likes of Smith (2-13), Ashmead Nedd (2-19) and Swamy (2-5).

Earlier rounds

Semi-final 1…

Essequibo Jaguars beat Essequibo Anacondas by 3-wickets

In a six-overs a side battle, Anacondas reached 41-4 led by Thaddeus Lovell who hit a six and a four in his top-score of 18. National fast-bowler Nial Smith (1-12) and Dwayne Dick (1-6) were the wicket-takers for the Jags.

Man-of-the-match Anthony Adams spun himself to figures of 2-14 with pacer Qumar Torrington (2-8), with a wicket each coming from Abdul Ramsammy, Kwesi Mickle and Raymond Perez.

Despite no player reaching double figures, the Jaguars got to 42-7 after a string of single digit scores led by Kemol Savory (8) and Smith (8).

Semi-final 2…

Demerara Pitbulls defeat Berbice Caimans by 3-wickets

Caimans posted 80-7 batting first after 10 overs. Former national wicket-keeper Anthony Bramble hit 20 while Alex Algoo (16) and Johnathan Van Lange (15) lent support.

Pitbulls wicket-takers saw Chris Barnwell (1-11), Keon Sinclair (1-7) and Sachin Singh (1-12) along with Floyd Joseph (2-16) fetching the team’s bowling.

Barnwell the smashed 20 off 13 to seal an MVP game, while Damion Vantull (19) and Jeremiah Scott (19*), who saw his team home, played their supporting roles.