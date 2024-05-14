Latest update May 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Pitbulls crowned inaugural GCB T10 Blast champions

May 14, 2024 Sports

The Inaugural GCB T10 Blast champions Demerara Pitbulls pose with their medals following yesterday's win. 

The Inaugural GCB T10 Blast champions Demerara Pitbulls pose with their medals following yesterday’s win.

GCB T10 Blast tournament… 

– Sinclair cops final Man-of-the-match award 

Kaieteur Sports – The Demerara Pitbulls surged to the Inaugural Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) T10 Blast championship title, after beating the Essequibo Jaguars in yesterday’s final played at Enmore Ground.

T10 Blast Final… 

Demerara Pitbulls beat Essequibo Jaguars by 2-wickets 

Taking first strike, the Jaguars sped to 96-6 after 10 overs, losing their top-order before Seon Glasgow hit two sixes in his 22 off 13 before the duo of Kevon Jahwahir (29*) and Dick (29) got them to a fighting total.

Pitbulls duo of Swamy and Sinclair continued their form from earlier in the day, bagging (2-5) and (2-21) respectively to lead their team’s bowling effort.

Anthony Adams had a good final match for his franchise. 

Anthony Adams had a good final match for his franchise.

The Jags trio of openers; Man-of-the-match Junior Sinclair who led with a 15-ball 36 (3×4 3×6) and Dick 29 off 16 and Jahwahir 29* (1×4 2×6) took their franchise to 101-8 in 9.3 overs, sealing an emphatic win.

It was a good but unsuccessful bowling attempt by the likes of Smith (2-13), Ashmead Nedd (2-19) and Swamy (2-5).

Earlier rounds 

Semi-final 1… 

Essequibo Jaguars beat Essequibo Anacondas by 3-wickets

In a six-overs a side battle, Anacondas reached 41-4 led by Thaddeus Lovell who hit a six and a four in his top-score of 18. National fast-bowler Nial Smith (1-12) and Dwayne Dick (1-6) were the wicket-takers for the Jags.

Man-of-the-match Anthony Adams spun himself to figures of 2-14 with pacer Qumar Torrington (2-8), with a wicket each coming from Abdul Ramsammy, Kwesi Mickle and Raymond Perez.

Despite no player reaching double figures, the Jaguars got to 42-7 after a string of single digit scores led by Kemol Savory (8) and Smith (8).

Semi-final 2… 

Demerara Pitbulls defeat Berbice Caimans by 3-wickets

Caimans posted 80-7 batting first after 10 overs. Former national wicket-keeper Anthony Bramble hit 20 while Alex Algoo (16) and Johnathan Van Lange (15) lent support.

Veteran all-rounder Chris Barnwell finished the tournament on a high note.

Veteran all-rounder Chris Barnwell finished the tournament on a high note.

Pitbulls wicket-takers saw Chris Barnwell (1-11), Keon Sinclair (1-7) and Sachin Singh (1-12) along with Floyd Joseph (2-16) fetching the team’s bowling.

Barnwell the smashed 20 off 13 to seal an MVP game, while Damion Vantull (19) and Jeremiah Scott (19*), who saw his team home, played their supporting roles.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how to run an oil country

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GRFU fears forfeit in T&T clash due to Government’s reluctance

GRFU fears forfeit in T&T clash due to Government’s...

May 14, 2024

– Rugby Union peeved at silence from Government on request for National Park upgrade By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), under the guidance of its...
Read More
Soca Warriors edge Golden Jaguars 2 – 1

Soca Warriors edge Golden Jaguars 2 – 1

May 14, 2024

Albert, Rampersaud earn IFBB ‘Pro Card’

Albert, Rampersaud earn IFBB ‘Pro Card’

May 14, 2024

Pitbulls crowned inaugural GCB T10 Blast champions

Pitbulls crowned inaugural GCB T10 Blast

May 14, 2024

Sunil Mangru captures Shooters Club May Day pools tournament

Sunil Mangru captures Shooters Club May Day pools...

May 14, 2024

Edghill lone Guyanese at ITTF Americas Olympic Qualifying tournament

Edghill lone Guyanese at ITTF Americas Olympic...

May 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]