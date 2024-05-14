Latest update May 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Sunil Mangru captures Shooters Club May Day pools tournament

May 14, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Grand Central Bar at Grove on the East Bank of Demerara was the venue for another Pools competition which attracted some of the best exponents of the game on Wednesday 1st May 2024. The competition (8 ball, ball in hand, single elimination rule) was contested by fifty one participants. At the conclusion of the action, Sunil Mangru outplayed his rivals to claim the top spot and $100,000 & the first place trophy, with a delightful display of quality pools.

Sunil Mangru stormed to the top podium position in the Shooters Club May Day Pools tournament.

Sunil Mangru stormed to the top podium position in the Shooters Club May Day Pools tournament.

He beat Kamil Hussein into second place, while Satya Heeraman claimed the third position, with both receiving their respective prizes, $40,000 and $20,000 along with the corresponding trophies.

The event was sponsored by Team Mohamed’s, Reliance Inc/Agri Parts, Eddies Bobcat, Excavator & Construction Services and L Mahabeer & Son Cambio.

Meanwhile, a major competition is fixed for the Independence Holiday period. This event will be held on Sunday 2nd June 2024 at the Grand Central Sports Bar. More details will be released on this tourney and players of the game can look forward for attractive prizes on offers in this contest.

The organiser would like to thank Steven Persaud, Ryan Baksh & Grand Central Sports Bar, for their role in making the just concluded event successful.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how to run an oil country

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GRFU fears forfeit in T&T clash due to Government’s reluctance

GRFU fears forfeit in T&T clash due to Government’s...

May 14, 2024

– Rugby Union peeved at silence from Government on request for National Park upgrade By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), under the guidance of its...
Read More
Soca Warriors edge Golden Jaguars 2 – 1

Soca Warriors edge Golden Jaguars 2 – 1

May 14, 2024

Albert, Rampersaud earn IFBB ‘Pro Card’

Albert, Rampersaud earn IFBB ‘Pro Card’

May 14, 2024

Pitbulls crowned inaugural GCB T10 Blast champions

Pitbulls crowned inaugural GCB T10 Blast

May 14, 2024

Sunil Mangru captures Shooters Club May Day pools tournament

Sunil Mangru captures Shooters Club May Day pools...

May 14, 2024

Edghill lone Guyanese at ITTF Americas Olympic Qualifying tournament

Edghill lone Guyanese at ITTF Americas Olympic...

May 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]