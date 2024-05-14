Sunil Mangru captures Shooters Club May Day pools tournament

Kaieteur Sports – The Grand Central Bar at Grove on the East Bank of Demerara was the venue for another Pools competition which attracted some of the best exponents of the game on Wednesday 1st May 2024. The competition (8 ball, ball in hand, single elimination rule) was contested by fifty one participants. At the conclusion of the action, Sunil Mangru outplayed his rivals to claim the top spot and $100,000 & the first place trophy, with a delightful display of quality pools.

He beat Kamil Hussein into second place, while Satya Heeraman claimed the third position, with both receiving their respective prizes, $40,000 and $20,000 along with the corresponding trophies.

The event was sponsored by Team Mohamed’s, Reliance Inc/Agri Parts, Eddies Bobcat, Excavator & Construction Services and L Mahabeer & Son Cambio.

Meanwhile, a major competition is fixed for the Independence Holiday period. This event will be held on Sunday 2nd June 2024 at the Grand Central Sports Bar. More details will be released on this tourney and players of the game can look forward for attractive prizes on offers in this contest.

The organiser would like to thank Steven Persaud, Ryan Baksh & Grand Central Sports Bar, for their role in making the just concluded event successful.