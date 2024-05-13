LABA receives sponsorship from Nigel Hinds Financial Services for Men’s League

Kaieteur Sports – Nigel Hinds’ Financial Services Group last Saturday once more came on board to assist the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) with its 2024 programme, when he presented a $200,000 cheque towards the staging of the LABA Senior League Championship set to start on Sunday, May 26, at the Retrieve Hard Court.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the LABA was its president Mrs. Dawn McCammon-Barker who thanked the firmer Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation president for his kind gesture.

“We have a lot of work to do, and your generous donation helps us get that important work done. None of our success would be possible without generous donors like you,” said a thankful McCammon-Barker.

The LABA top official reiterated: “Thank you again for your commitment and kindness. Thank you for your support, we simply couldn’t do what we do without amazing people like you. Many people say they want to help, fewer actually step up to do it. Thank you so much for being one of the few today and stepping up with your timely and generous donation. You went a step beyond today and became a recurring donor. People like you make a real difference in our work. We are so grateful for your support. Thank you for your second donation to our organization. We are so grateful for our relationships with donors like you, who make our work possible and rewarding.”

Last month Nigel Hinds through his financial firm shouldered the prize money for the LABA organized NABORS/ Linden Inter Secondary Schools Under 17 championship, which was won by Mackenzie High School which pocketed $100,000 and runner-up Christianburtg Wismar Secondary received $50,000, both cash incentives are for the development of basketball in the respective schools.

Hinds said he is aware of the financial constraints related to the promotion of basketball at the club level and thought it best to help with this $200,000 donation towards the staging of the LABA Senior tournament.

McCammon-Barker also announced that the LABA has plans to stage the LABA Sumner Jam U-23 tournament in August 2024 and the LABA year-end Extravaganza Championship in December 2024.