Soca Warriors edge Golden Jaguars 2 – 1

– Two teams return to action tomorrow

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars faced off against the Soca Warriors last evening at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, resulting in a 2-1 defeat, marking the first of two meetings between the two teams in Port-of-Spain, with the next match scheduled for tomorrow at the same venue.

Two years following their 1-1 draw, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago returned to the Hasley Crawford Stadium for another showdown, serving as part of both countries’ preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Guyana will kick off their campaign on June 6 against Panama in Panama City, while the Soca Warriors will host Grenada on June 5.

Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz fielded an all-local starting line-up, comprising of mostly players from the two unbeaten clubs in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League, Slingerz FC and Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Shabazz opted to start Jamine Cumberbatch (GDF) in goal, while the rest of the line-up included Jeremy Garrett (Slingerz FC), Quincy Adams (Slingerz FC), Leo Lovell (Slingerz FC), Darron Niles (Slingerz FC), Curtez Kellman (Slingerz FC), Amos Ramsay (GDF), Kelsey Benjamin (GDF), Ryan Hackett (GDF), Stephen McDonald (GDF), and Daniel Wilson (Captain) from Western Tigers.

Point Fortin Civic FC’s Ezekiel Kezar put the Soca Warriors ahead in the 28th minute, while veteran Kevon ‘Showtime’ Woodley, who also plays for the Shabazz-owned Caledonia AIA, found the net in the 39th minute to double the lead for the home side.

Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Golden Jaguars emerged with renewed purpose, as Benjamin connected two minutes after the interval to pull one back for Guyana, netting his seventh international goal.

Despite both sides creating chances, neither could add to their tally, and the Soca Warriors settled for a hard-fought 2-1 win at home.

Since their 2-1 loss to Guyana on November 11, 2011, at the Guyana National Stadium, the Soca Warriors have won three of their six encounters with the Golden Jaguars, with three matches ending in a 1-1 draw.