Newly opened ‘Olmac Medical Hub’ offering access to overseas health care

Proprietor of Olmac Medical Hub Guyana, Dr. Phillip McPherson cuts the ribbon with Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony as his wife, Ollie Mc Pherson watches on.

Proprietor of Olmac Medical Hub Guyana, Dr. Phillip McPherson cuts the ribbon with Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony as his wife, Ollie Mc Pherson watches on.

Kaieteur News – Olmac Medical Hub Guyana on Monday opened the doors of a new health care facility in Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCB), offering Guyanese access to quality services locally and abroad.

Dr. Phillip McPherson, who spent 33 years in the United States of America perfecting his medical skills, is the proud owner of the new facility. During a simple opening ceremony yesterday, the proprietor explained that the Hub was named in honour of his late parents.

An emotional McPherson recalled that he always dreamed of becoming a doctor, but after migrating and working in the Emergency Room in Brooklyn for a while, he started questioning what he could do for his country.

What Dr. McPherson initially envisioned being a small dialysis center, evolved into the Olmac Medical Hub Guyana. In January 2022, construction of the facility commenced and was completed two years and four months later.

Minister Anthony takes a tour of the dialysis centre at Olmac Medical Hub

Minister Anthony takes a tour of the dialysis centre at Olmac Medical Hub

Dr. McPherson in an emotional speech assured that patients of the facility will receive the best possible care.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony in his remarks thanked the medical professional for bringing investment to Region Three to benefit the citizenry. He was keen to note that he was pleased to learn that patients will have access to overseas health care through telemedicine.

Minister Anthony underscored that while medical professionals always want the best for their patients this can sometimes be challenging due to the resources needed such as space and personnel.

“In Guyana we have had a lot of our skilled people who migrated whether to the US, Canada, UK, to the Caribbean, to different parts of the world and very often we have that vacuum that is created where sometimes we don’t have our own very best working in some of our hospitals,” Dr. Anthony posited. He was keen to note that this was being curbed through investments such as Olmac. “We are now changing what was a brain drain to a brain gain with persons like Dr. McPherson and his team coming back- not only offering good quality healthcare but also would be involved in teaching.”

A section of the stroke rehabilitation centre

A section of the stroke rehabilitation centre

The Minister applauded the doctor for his idea of shifting telemedicine beyond the borders of Guyana. He said that while government is looking to offer telemedicine within the country, Olmac will be offering patients linkages to experts in New York.

“I think that’s a good thing and maybe with some of your experts when we have complicated cases, maybe we can refer them through your network to those experts and I think that’s how we can lift the quality,” Minister Anthony said.

In fact, he believes Guyana can become “the envy of the Caribbean” through Olmac Medical Hub sharing its years of expertise by developing the local health care system.

Some of the services offered by Olmac include urgent/ primary care; dialysis; stroke rehabilitation; dental care; wound and diabetic foot care; CME training; X-Ray; ultra sound and clinical laboratory. The Medical Hub can be contacted on telephone number 501-7573.

