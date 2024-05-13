Semi-final bowls off today after bad weather affects weekend

GCB T10 Blast Semi-finals…

Kaieteur Sports – The semi-finals of the GCB T10 Blast will get underway today, barring inclement weather as the final four teams look to book spots in the finals.

The Anacondas will enter today’s battle with confidence as table leaders, with 13 points. Anthony Adams and his men have been in form throughout the tournament led by Johnathan Foo, Raymond Perez, Kwesi Mickle and others.

With openers Ushadeva Balgobin and Kevon Boodie in form, the Anacondas could easily overpower the Jags. Kemol Savory and the Jaguars are also in good touch, with players like Shemroy Barrington, Nial Smith, Joemal LaFleur and others all match-winners.

With their first match bowling off at 12:00h, both teams will be keen on progressing to the finals.

The final match which is set to bowl off from 14:30h,will see the second place Berbice Caimans who sit on 12 points, looking to their leaders in skipper Kevlon Anderson, tournament’s second leading run-scorer Alex Algoo (187 runs), Kevin Sinclair, Steven Sankar among others; who have managed to take them deep into the competition.

Pitbulls on the other hand, are also likely to reach the final stretch after some form by their core players in Chris Barnwell, Damian Vantull, Leon Swamy and Junior Sinclair.

Barnwell, Swamy, Sinclair and Vantull have been the key players for their franchise and the likely X-factors heading into today’s battle.

Despite rain ruining a few games last week, all fingers are crossed as teams look to final this weekend’s semi-final double-header at Enmore.