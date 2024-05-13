Glendy Lewis impress as GDF crushes Potaro Strikers

Latest update May 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – On a damp River View Turf in Bartica, Glendy Lewis, a standout in women’s football, tore through the solid defense of Potaro Strikers, scoring an impressive four-goal haul in the latest round two clash of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s League Division One on Saturday.
The excitement of the league persisted with a thrilling match between Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Potaro Strikers Football Club (FC). GDF Women, undefeated in the league, faced off against Potaro Strikers, no strangers to success following up on a 1-1 draw against Fruta Conquerors’ Ladies the previous weekend.
The game started at a measured pace, with both teams showcasing their star-studded lineups. However, GDF Ladies wasted no time in seizing the initiative, with Glendy Lewis opening the scoring for her team in the 4th minute.
Lewis continued her goal-scoring spree, adding another goal just three minutes later, extending her team’s lead to 2-0. Jalade Trim also contributed with two goals in the first half, scoring in the 8th and 21st minutes, while Shenessa Cornelius struck a brilliant goal in the 31st minute. Lewis later secured her hat-trick with a goal in the 35th minute, ending the first half with a commanding 6-0 lead.
As the rain poured down on the turf in the second half, GDF maintained their dominance, with Cornelius completing her brace in the 70th minute. Sandra Johnson joined the scoring with a solitary goal before Lewis concluded her remarkable performance with her fourth goal in the 85th minute, sealing a resounding 9-0 victory.
