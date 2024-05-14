Albert, Rampersaud earn IFBB ‘Pro Card’

Kaieteur Sports – Bodybuilding sensation Nicholas ‘Creed’ Albert showcased his deftness in Barbados over the weekend, dominating the competition with his sculpted physique at the IFBB Roger Boyce.

At just 22 years old, Albert clinched the gold medal in the up to 90kg class before securing the coveted Pro Card by winning the overall bodybuilding title.

His chiselled physique marks him as the youngest local athlete to attain a pro-card in the Caribbean and Central America region, joining Sylvon Bruce Whatley, who achieved the feat in 2018, as one of only two male Guyanese bodybuilders to reach professional status in the sport.

Earning a pro card not only signifies Albert’s aptitude but also opens doors to lucrative endorsement deals in the discipline.

As stated by the local bodybuilding federation, Albert triumphed over competitors from Grenada, Mexico, Suriname, Barbados, and Guadeloupe in the Men’s Bodybuilding Senior category (up to 90kgs) to claim victory.

He then advanced to the overall segment, where he comfortably secured first place, earning the prized Pro Card.

Hannah Rampersaud achieved a Pro Card in the Wellness category, while IFBB Elite Pro Rosanna Fung secured third place in the highly competitive Pro Wellness class. Julio Sinclair, Guyana’s other representative, placed second in his class.

Rampersaud won the Women’s Wellness Senior up to 163cm category, clinching first place before securing second overall and her pro-card.

She now joins Laura Cravalle (1979) and Fung (2022) as the third female Guyanese to attain a pro-card and professional status in Fitness and Bodybuilding.

Despite her prior win at CAC 2022, Fung claimed the bronze in the Women’s Wellness category, contending with formidable competition from 10 athletes representing nations including the Czech Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Paraguay.

Sinclair, competing against three top heavyweight athletes in the region in the Men’s Bodybuilding Senior over 90kg class, narrowly missed the gold but picked up the silver medal comfortably.

The federation, in its statement, extended congratulations to the athletes for their achievements on the international stage and expressed gratitude to all sponsors, trainers, coaches, and managers who supported and worked with the athletes.