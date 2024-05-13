GTTA receive Competition and Developmental equipment boost from ITTF

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) received a quantity of competition and developmental equipment as part of the International Table Tennis Federation’s (ITTF) global development programme/plan.

The grant equipment includes ten competition tables, surrounds, table counters, nets, umpire tables, balls and racquets, which was based on the GTTA proposal for development and decentralization of the sport in Guyana and active engagement synchronization and support of the ITTF programmes.

The grant will significantly impact the development and decentralization efforts of the GTTA, allowing for the expansion of programmes in areas of athletic training, talent identification and selection, hosting of domestic and international competitions, national team training club development coordinated and other key areas.

With the nearing completion of the table tennis facility at Woolford Avenue facility, this would also add a significant boost to the association’s development efforts.

This fits into a key component of our strategic plan, which is to host and take national competitions and training camps to other parts of the country with the provision of competition tables to Regions such as Berbice, Region 2 and Bartica with a vision of gradually building capacity in the regions to allow the GTTA and Steering Committees in these areas to host domestic and national tournaments and training programmes in providing equity and access to more players across Guyana and as a platform for sustainable development for the sport, in addition to assisting the association with its capitalization efforts as we seek to grow the sport.

The GTTA wishes to extend my appreciation to the efforts of ITTF Americas Development Officer, Mrs. Luisanna and Perez Mr. Carlos Esnard, Mrs. KatarzynaKubas-Ziemiańska- ITTF Head of Development Projects for supporting and lobbying Guyana’s proposal to benefit from the grant and also extend gratitude to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Hon Minister Charles Ramson Jr., for facilitating the tax waivers, Philip Fernandes and John Fernandes Limited and the staff of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). (GTTA Press Release)