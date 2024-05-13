Latest update May 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GTTA receive Competition and Developmental equipment boost from ITTF

May 13, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports  – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) received a quantity of competition and developmental equipment as part of the International Table Tennis Federation’s (ITTF) global development programme/plan.

The equipment donated by the ITTF to the GTTA being offloaded, here.

The equipment donated by the ITTF to the GTTA being offloaded, here.

The grant equipment includes ten competition tables, surrounds, table counters, nets, umpire tables, balls and racquets, which was based on the GTTA proposal for development and decentralization of the sport in Guyana and active engagement synchronization and support of the ITTF programmes.

The grant will significantly impact the development and decentralization efforts of the GTTA, allowing for the expansion of programmes in areas of athletic training, talent identification and selection, hosting of domestic and international competitions, national team training club development coordinated and other key areas.

With the nearing completion of the table tennis facility at Woolford Avenue facility, this would also add a significant boost to the association’s development efforts.

This fits into a key component of our strategic plan, which is to host and take national competitions and training camps to other parts of the country with the provision of competition tables to Regions such as Berbice, Region 2 and Bartica with a vision of gradually building capacity in the regions to allow the GTTA and  Steering Committees in these areas to host domestic and national tournaments and training programmes in providing equity and access to more players across Guyana and as a platform for sustainable development for the sport, in addition to assisting the association with its capitalization efforts as we seek to grow the sport.

The GTTA wishes to extend my appreciation to the efforts of ITTF Americas Development Officer, Mrs. Luisanna and Perez Mr. Carlos Esnard, Mrs. KatarzynaKubas-Ziemiańska- ITTF Head of Development Projects for supporting and lobbying Guyana’s proposal to benefit from the grant and also extend gratitude to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Hon Minister Charles Ramson Jr., for facilitating the tax waivers, Philip Fernandes and John Fernandes Limited and the staff of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). (GTTA Press Release)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how to run an oil country

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Semi-final bowls off today after bad weather affects weekend

Semi-final bowls off today after bad weather affects weekend

May 13, 2024

GCB T10 Blast Semi-finals… Kaieteur Sports –  The semi-finals of the GCB T10 Blast will get underway today, barring inclement weather as the final four teams look to book spots in the...
Read More
LABA receives sponsorship from Nigel Hinds Financial Services for Men’s League

LABA receives sponsorship from Nigel Hinds...

May 13, 2024

Golden Jaguars ready! – Shabazz, players excited to battle Soca Warriors tonight

Golden Jaguars ready! – Shabazz, players...

May 13, 2024

Guyanese horse owner proud after first win in Jamaica

Guyanese horse owner proud after first win in...

May 13, 2024

GTTA receive Competition and Developmental equipment boost from ITTF

GTTA receive Competition and Developmental...

May 13, 2024

Glendy Lewis impress as GDF crushes Potaro Strikers

Glendy Lewis impress as GDF crushes Potaro...

May 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]