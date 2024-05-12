Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Kemar Beckford

May 12, 2024 Sports

Kemar 'Bushy' Beckford

Kemar ‘Bushy’ Beckford

Kaieteur Sports – Jamaican striker Kemar ‘Bushy’ Beckford will play for Slingerz Football Club in the second leg of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League, set to recommence on May 18.

Beckford’s move sees him departing the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) side, Vere United FC, where he was the club’s top scorer in this season.

During the first round of the league, Slingerz FC maintained an unbeaten record, with their only setback being a goalless draw against the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Despite sharing the same points tally (25) with GDF, Slingerz FC trails the defending champions by a narrow margin of three goals, having netted 33 times in the league.

Heading into the second half of the season, the club, guided by the youthful prowess of 19-year-old Marcus Tudor, the league’s leading scorer with 12 goals, and Darron Niles, who follows closely with nine goals, aims to strengthen its attacking force with the addition of Beckford.

Coach Alex Thomas is optimistic about Beckford’s seasoned expertise augmenting the team’s offensive capabilities.

“We’re short on attack. That’s what we noticed in the first half of the league, that is why we went out and get this player. He came to bolster our attack and add to the group and to help Slingerz FC win the league in the end,” Thomas said.

Slingerz FC Coach, Alex Thomas and Kemar Beckford

Slingerz FC Coach, Alex Thomas and Kemar Beckford

Thomas, who shares Jamaican roots with Beckford, highlighted the striker’s previous spells with ADR Jicaral in Costa Rica and Jocoro in El Salvador, stressing that Beckford’s wealth of experience and understanding of the game will serve as a valuable asset in nurturing the development of younger players

Meanwhile, Beckford, expressing his excitement and eagerness to join the GFF/KFC Elite League, declared, “My aim here is simple – to do what I do best: score goals and win trophies.”

“I’ve been closely following the league even before my arrival in Guyana, so I understand the expectations. I’m ready to contribute and make an impact on the field with the team,” Beckford added eagerly.

“It’s just me coming here to do my best, and share my experience because it’s a very young team, but a very good team, so with my experience I know we’re going to do well. Watch out for Kemar Beckford and Slingerz FC,” Beckford highlighted.

Slingerz FC is set to kick off the second round by facing Monedderlust FC at 9:00 pm on the opening night.

In their previous encounter earlier in the season, Slingerz FC showcased their dominance over the Berbice-based club with a commanding 7-0 victory.

Marcus Tudor stole the spotlight with an impressive five-goal haul, while Darron Niles and Ricardo Halley each contributed with a goal.

