Golden Jaguars ready! – Shabazz, players excited to battle Soca Warriors tonight

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars are poised to take on the Soca Warriors tonight, head Coach Jamaal Shabazz informed Kaieteur News ahead of another clash with Guyana’s closest regional rivals from 7:00 pm in Port-of-Spain.

Since their historic 2 – 1 victory on November 11, 2011, at the Guyana National Stadium, the Golden Jaguars have yet to secure a win against Trinidad and Tobago in any of their subsequent five encounters.

Their most recent match ended in a 1 – 1 draw, with Levi Garcia scoring in the 90th minute after Neil Danns had put the Golden Jaguars ahead in the 59th minute from the penalty spot at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Nevertheless, this time, the game serves as part of both sides’ preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Guyana will kick off their campaign on June 6 against Panama in Panama City, while the Soca Warriors will host Grenada on June 5.

“We have had two short practice sessions and the players are eager to go,” Shabazz told Kaieteur News yesterday.

The Golden Jaguars landed in the Twin Island Republic on Saturday with a 24-man squad predominantly composed of players from the GFF Elite League.

The majority of the team hails from two clubs – Slingerz FC and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

According to Shabazz, “I am excited for the guys who needed this opportunity and backing them to go out and give a good performance. The atmosphere in Trinidad is electrifying coming off the Legends vs Trinidad All Stars match, and our guys have a very positive mind set going into the match.”

Shabazz, in an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News, said these matches “provides a great opportunity for young performers in the Elite League to get a taste of National team football.”

“When you look at players like Marcus Tudor, who scored a bundle of goals for Slingerz FC; Chris Macey doing well for GDF; they have reached the point now where we need to test them in the National Team, to see how will adapt to an International Senior Team match,” Shabazz stated.

Tudor leads the scoring charts in the KFC Elite League, having bagged 12 goals in nine matches, playing a pivotal role in Slingerz FC’s impressive unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Macy has been a standout performer for the reigning champions and current league leaders, Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

“This is what the league provides,” Shabazz stated, while adding, “It gives us people who perform, and we now give them the opportunity. So friendly matches for no points against Trinidad and Tobago, gives us that luxury.”

Shabazz highlighted the significance of the upcoming friendly, stressing that it facilitates crucial international exposure for the prominent locally-based players involved in the national program.

“We have to get some of our regular home-based international, like Curtez Kellman, Jeremy Garrett, Daniel Wilson, Kelsey Benjamin and Colin Nelson back on the pitch. They’re usually in the final 23 of the senior team, so these games now give them that rhythm,” Shabazz highlighted.

He also noted, “we know who our overseas-based players will be for June, but then we have players like Darron Niles and Ryan Hackett, who in these Trinidad matches, will get a chance to be selected (for the World Cup Qualifiers team).”

Also joining the squad are newcomers GDF defender Cedric Osborn and Canadian-born Terique Mohammed.

Osborn has been a consistent presence in GDF’s back-four, contributing to a defence that has conceded only four goals so far this season.

Meanwhile, Mohammed, who previously represented Canada at the U20 level, has opted to switch his allegiance to Guyana, his mother’s birth country.

Shabazz has orchestrated a significant achievement by securing the services of the speedy left wingback, especially considering Mohammed’s eligibility to play for Trinidad & Tobago as well.

GOLDEN JAGUARS SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Jamaine Cumberbatch (GDF), Amari Thompson (USA), Simon Emmanuel (Santos FC).

Defenders: Jeremy Garrett (Slingerz FC), Curtez Kellman (Slingerz FC), Quincy Adams (Slingerz FC), Colin Nelson (GDF), Kevin Layne (Police FC) and Cedric Osborn (GDF).Midfielders: Leo Lovell (Slingerz FC), Bevan Baker (USA), Terique Mohammed (Canada), Amos Ramsay (GDF), Nicolai Andrews (GDF), Ryan Hackett (GDF), Simeon Moore (Slingerz FC), Daniel Wilson (Western Tigers), Chris Macey (GDF), Darron Niles (Slingerz FC), and Solomon Austin (Caledonia AIA).

Forwards: Kelsey Benjamin (GDF), Marcus Tudor (Slingerz FC), Anthony Smith (France), Stephen McDonald (GDF).