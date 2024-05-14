GRFU fears forfeit in T&T clash due to Government’s reluctance

– Rugby Union peeved at silence from Government on request for National Park upgrade

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), under the guidance of its Patron and former president, Kit Nascimento, voices profound frustration at the silence from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and the National Sports Commission (NSC), concerning their plea for enhancements to the National Park Rugby facility.

Nascimento stressed the importance of these upgrades, asserting that they are essential for Guyana to effectively host a pivotal match against Trinidad and Tobago slated for June 22.

On April 27, Guyana pulled of a dramatic 24-23 win over Trinidad and Tobago in the Rugby Americas North Men’s 15’s Championship at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The win for the Green Machine saw them ascending five places in World Rugby’s rankings to 52, whereas Trinidad and Tobago experienced a decline from 49 to 57 globally.

Nascimento, in an interview with Kaieteur News yesterday, highlighted the challenging situation the GRFU faces regarding the reluctance of the Guyanese government, particularly the NSC and Ministry of Sport, to support the enhancement of the nation’s only Rugby facility.

He said the National Park lacks essential amenities such as adequate lighting, changing rooms, and washrooms for spectators, players, and officials, rendering it unsuitable for hosting international rugby events.

“I can tell you that the GRFU, in my instance, has written the Ministry of Sport, pointing out that Guyana in no position, with the current condition of the National Park changing rooms and the fact that they’re no lights there, to host an international tournament at this level,” Nascimento said.

“If we cannot host this match, we forfeit the game,” Nascimento highlighted, underscoring the potential setback for Guyana’s 15s programme since the tournament signifies their reintroduction to rugby’s longest format since 2019.

Nascimento revealed that despite numerous letters to the NSC receiving no response, and a recent communication to Minister Charles Ramson Jr., the situation remains unchanged.

“I have personally spoken to the Minister on this matter, yet we don’t see any action taking place to fix it,” the long-time Rugby administrator said.

Nascimento stated that any necessary repairs at the National Park must be finished at least one week before the June 22 match, given the fact that World Rugby, via Rugby America’s North (RAN), will send a Match Commissioner to assess the facility.

Expressing frustration, Nascimento informed Kaieteur News that GRFU had worked diligently to assemble a competitive team capable of defeating Trinidad and Tobago on their home turf.

Additionally, he noted that GRFU had previously reached out to the NSC for financial assistance, but received no response.

“We will be forced to inform RAN that Guyana is not in the position to host the tournament because of the condition. I spoke to the Minister for the use of the stadium, and he said no, because of cricket, and he did say to me, that he will assign someone to look at the situation at the National Park, but nothing has happened since,” Nascimento stated.

Nascimento underlined that since the National Stadium isn’t an option, the National Park remains the only venue available, “It’s absolutely crucial that we host this tournament because we have a winning team.”

“The ground at the National Park is alright; the ground is playable. Now, all they have to do are the washroom, changing rooms and provide lights,” the usually candid Nascimento stated.