Guyanese horse owner proud after first win in Jamaica

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese horse owner JermeyRachpaul is over the moon after his horse, Easy as ABC clinched victory at the Caymanas Racing track in Jamaica. Easy as ABC of the Night Eyes Racing stables won the four-year-old and up native bred and imported horses in the seven furlungs race.

Experienced jockey Roderick “Teddy” DaCosta who rides at Woodbine in Canada, displayed skill and class on Saturday last in Jamaica.Rachpaul, who is the owner of well-known horse, Jessica’s Pride, explained the challenges he faced with Easy as ABC, and how satisfying this win was for him.

“I feel elated, grateful and thankful. It has been a trying road with Easy as ABC since he got to Jamaica, trying to get use to the surface. We had a mishap with the horse during quarantine, with some injuries. That took a tole and that resulted in some poor performances prior,” Rachapul said.

Easy as ABC, who is the son of Arrogate, has a big reputation. According to Rachpaul, his journey racing horses in Jamaica began when he received an invitation from Colin Elcock.

“I was very interesting with the structure in Jamaica, and they have some very good horses. The Mouttet Mile in Jamaica is one of the biggest races in Jamaica. It is their version of Guyana Cup and it is one of the richest purse within the Caribbean. This year event is running off for US $250,000.”

“I will be in the Guyana Cup with Jessica’s Pride. The boys (other horse owners) are bringing in some new horses, and I am looking to do something similar,” he added.

Guyana Cup is set for August 11, and legislation will be put into action. Rachpaul is welcoming the legislation, and he sees it as an opportunity for horses and trainers in Guyana to be well recognized worldwide.

“Legislation in Guyana has been a long road, hopefully we can get it implemented in time and get things going and not talk it. We will have rules where we will all follow, so we would be recognized internationally. It would be amazing to have horses coming in worldwide; it will be amazing to have all these horses coming in to race at Jumbo Jet’s Guyana Cup.”

“For horses to leave Guyana and return would also be amazing. My dad talked about Durban Park days, where horses would come from England and race. Some would return, some would stay. Legislation will put us on the map and put things in place. There are some good horses in Guyana, and they can compete with horses around the Caribbean. As Guyanese it will help us to be recognized as trainers as well,” Racpaul explained.

This is the first time Rachapul won in Jamaica. Rachapual who was born in Guyana, and departed for Canada when he was 10 years old is grateful to be racing around the world.