Region Two teachers join nationwide calls for collective bargaining

Kaieteur News – Teachers on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, on Monday took to the streets to demand that the Government of Guyana (GoG) through the Ministry of Education agree to a multi-year agreement for the period 2019-2023.

The protests, led by the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) follows a 29-day strike action initiated by the Union in February demanding better wages and salaries.

Clad in their blue outfits, the educators called on the Government of Guyana (GoG) to engage in collective bargaining with their Union.

“2019 to 2023, yes we agree,” the teachers shouted.

Takurdeen Durga, an educator said, “Teachers you know we are going through plenty struggles. When we look at our paychecks it is not enough to pay, some persons they are renting, some persons they are paying mortgage and then we have our children also to take care of, and when we look at our salaries it is not a livable wage.”

He continued, “So that is why we are asking for an increase and we can only get that through collective bargaining not the 6.5 that was imposed on us. But we are looking for the package that was submitted for 2019 to 2023, when the government decides to talk to us about that then is when we can withdraw from this strike and decide to talk positive with them.”

The industrial action followed an impasse between the government and GTU over the Union’s proposal on salaries, wages and allowances proposals. The GTU requested collective bargaining for the year’s 2019 to 2023; meanwhile the government has maintained that it will only be engaging the union on salary matters from 2024 onwards.

“We stand with our Union respect our decisions,” and “6.5 percent can’t work” the teachers chanted.

The teachers have maintained that their current salaries are not enough, and as such they have been calling for a livable wage.

The teachers encouraged other educators to join, as they share the same plight. “Together, we’re stronger,” the protesting teachers chanted.

There were about 50 teachers protesting in Region Two on Monday. They assembled on the ‘high bridge’ located in Anna Regina.