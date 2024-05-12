Cyclists threatens to boycott NSC three-stage Independence Race

– GCF yet to respond to concerns regarding race course

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Some of the country’s leading cyclists are considering boycotting the National Sports Commission (NSC) Independence Three-stage race scheduled for May 18-19 due to proposed alterations to the route of the initial leg.

Since its inception in 1983, the event typically commences from Corriverton, concluding in New Amsterdam.

However, this year, there’s a proposal from the Guyana Cycling Federation, Kaieteur News understands, to initiate the race from New Amsterdam, then proceed to the Corentyne before returning to New Amsterdam for the finish.

On May 4, a group of cyclists, predominantly representing top local clubs, penned a letter to Horace Burrowes, the president of the Guyana Cycling Federation, expressing their dissent towards the proposed change in the first stage’s course.

Reports from Kaieteur News suggest that the cyclists are awaiting a response, which they are yet to receive.

In the letter, the cyclists stated “we are not interested in any change of course for the event.”

They highlighted that the Three Stage Independence is the most coveted title on the race calendar, adding “we wish to experience the rigours of same in its closest original state.”

The cyclists said they’re are left in the dark regarding all arrangements for the event and are urging GCF President Burrows to provide clarification on the prize structure, stage times, as well as transportation and accommodation details.

Despite setting a 48-hour deadline for the GCF president to respond, the cyclists, as of today, are still awaiting a reply.

According to the cyclists, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has issued a $3M cheque to the GCF and plans to offer assistance with transportation.

The 41st edition of the race will be sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, following a meeting between officials of the GCF and the Ministry.

According to the GCF, “the event promises to be bigger and more thrilling than ever before, with the participation of esteemed international competitors”.

The GCF 3-Stage Race has consistently been a standout event on the sporting calendar, spotlighting top cycling talent from local and international spheres.

Featuring three demanding stages spanning routes across Guyana, the race serves as a challenging platform for riders to demonstrate their endurance, skill, and determination.

According to the GCF, this year’s edition is set to raise excitement levels with the participation of esteemed international cyclists, injecting an additional layer of competition and prestige.

Their presence is expected not only to elevate the race’s standard but also to cultivate cultural exchange and camaraderie among participants from various backgrounds.

The GCF is urging cyclists, spectators, and enthusiasts alike to mark their calendars for the 41st MCYS NSC 3 Stage Race and join in the excitement as the cycling fraternity converges in Guyana.

Last year, Phillip Clarke of Barbados clinched the top honours, amassing 35 points to narrowly surpass Guyana’s Romello Crawford and Curtis Dey, who both accumulated 34 points.

Following closely behind were Robin Persaud (27), Alexander Leung (17), Emmanuel Gayral with 11 points, and Jorryn Simpson also with 11 points, completing the top positions.