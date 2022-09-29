Da Silva set to defend WBL title on December 16 – Gary St Clair bringing Fight Night Card to Guyana

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Stephan Da Silva will put his World Boxing League (WBL) title on the line on December 16, when Gary St Clair brings his Superhero Pro Fight Night to Guyana.

St Clair, the former International Boxing Organization (IBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) Super Featherweight World Champion, is well-known in Australia for his exploits in the ring as a fighter, trainer and promoter.

However, this will mark the first time St Clair will be hosting his famous Pro Fight Night in Guyana; something the former National Super Featherweight Champion said has been a long time coming.

It was at St Clair’s card in Australia earlier this month, where Da Silva defeated Fiji’s William Mel to become the new WBL Junior Lightweight Title holder.

According to St Clair, Da Silva’s opponent on December 16 will come from Venezuela.

St Clair told Kaieteur News that Dexter Marques will also have a shot at the WBL title against another Venezuelan.

Two female fighters from the ‘Down Under’ will face each other in Guyana for a WBL title.

“This is going to be the biggest promotion coming from Australia to Guyana … big time fights, showcasing the country Guyana, and showing what boxing can do for Guyana. We want to bring boxing back in Guyana,” an excited St Clair said.

After receiving the blessings of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC), St Clair is now hoping to receive the backing of the Guyana Government and the people of Guyana.

He added, “The people of Guyana are the most important ones in all of this. This is not about Guyana boxing anymore, but we want to make Guyana the best in South America and we can do it. In fact, we have about 700,000 people and we have seven world titles, but we need to showcase our guys and give them the opportunity to fight.”

St Clair said he’s hoping that his Fight Night could be a regular feature in Guyana, just as it is in Sydney, Australia.

Following his appearance at the 1994 Commonwealth Games, St Clair turned pro, winning his first fight against Nigel Boston on points at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

He would go on to have an illustrious career in the sport of pugilism, winning 45 of his 59 bouts, losing 12 and two draws.

Along his Career, St Clair won the WBF International Super Featherweight Title, WBO Inter-Continental Feather, as well as IBF and IBO Super Featherweight World Title.