Latest update September 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Da Silva set to defend WBL title on December 16 – Gary St Clair bringing Fight Night Card to Guyana

Sep 29, 2022 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Stephan Da Silva will put his World Boxing League (WBL) title on the line on December 16, when Gary St Clair brings his Superhero Pro Fight Night to Guyana.

St Clair, the former International Boxing Organization (IBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) Super Featherweight World Champion, is well-known in Australia for his exploits in the ring as a fighter, trainer and promoter.

However, this will mark the first time St Clair will be hosting his famous Pro Fight Night in Guyana; something the former National Super Featherweight Champion said has been a long time coming.

It was at St Clair’s card in Australia earlier this month, where Da Silva defeated Fiji’s William Mel to become the new WBL Junior Lightweight Title holder.

According to St Clair, Da Silva’s opponent on December 16 will come from Venezuela.

Gary St Clair, along with Dexter Marques and Stephan Da Silva following the announcement of the Superhero Pro Fight Night in Guyana.

St Clair told Kaieteur News that Dexter Marques will also have a shot at the WBL title against another Venezuelan.

Two female fighters from the ‘Down Under’ will face each other in Guyana for a WBL title.

“This is going to be the biggest promotion coming from Australia to Guyana … big time fights, showcasing the country Guyana, and showing what boxing can do for Guyana. We want to bring boxing back in Guyana,” an excited St Clair said.

After receiving the blessings of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC), St Clair is now hoping to receive the backing of the Guyana Government and the people of Guyana.

He added, “The people of Guyana are the most important ones in all of this. This is not about Guyana boxing anymore, but we want to make Guyana the best in South America and we can do it. In fact, we have about 700,000 people and we have seven world titles, but we need to showcase our guys and give them the opportunity to fight.”

St Clair said he’s hoping that his Fight Night could be a regular feature in Guyana, just as it is in Sydney, Australia.

Following his appearance at the 1994 Commonwealth Games, St Clair turned pro, winning his first fight against Nigel Boston on points at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

He would go on to have an illustrious career in the sport of pugilism, winning 45 of his 59 bouts, losing 12 and two draws.

Along his Career, St Clair won the WBF International Super Featherweight Title, WBO Inter-Continental Feather, as well as IBF and IBO Super Featherweight World Title.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Hero CPL T20 cricket Two times winners Tallawahs to play Royals in final after Brooks’s fireworks   

Hero CPL T20 cricket Two times winners Tallawahs to play Royals in...

Sep 29, 2022

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News  – Last night, an almost capacity crowd left the venue as if they were going to a funeral as Jamaica Tallawahs, who defeated the Warriors in two of their five...
Read More
Hudson takes aim at GOA Vice President – AAG president ‘upset’ with Munroe’s comments on S/A Games team

Hudson takes aim at GOA Vice President –...

Sep 29, 2022

Da Silva set to defend WBL title on December 16 – Gary St Clair bringing Fight Night Card to Guyana

Da Silva set to defend WBL title on December 16...

Sep 29, 2022

DeNobrega, Arjune undefeated in Round Robin

DeNobrega, Arjune undefeated in Round Robin

Sep 29, 2022

I always back myself to come good – Cornwall

I always back myself to come good –

Sep 29, 2022

Namilco renews cricket sponsorship of RHTYSC Under21 and First Division teams

Namilco renews cricket sponsorship of RHTYSC...

Sep 29, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]