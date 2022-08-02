New records will be set at Guyana Cup showdown

…Dancehall artist Skillibeng to perform

New Records will be set for the 14th running of the rich Guyana Cup day of racing without a horse going onto the course.

It will be held on, coincidental Sunday14th August, 2022, at Rising Sun Race Club (RSRC), Berbice.

This day of racing will be the first official restart of the sport with patrons since the Covid-19 health regulations lockdown more than two and a half years ago.

Promoters Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJRC) representative Nasrudeen Mohamed jnr. contacted on the progress of the staging of the event, and the new records that will be set, related, “It is the first official race meeting in more than 2 1/2 years. The biggest total purses (US$100,000) ever in the history of the running of this race day, the most imported horses ever to take part in this event; that is the kind of interest this race day has generated. The crowning moment for patrons will be Dancehall artist ‘Skillibeng’ performing at the venue after the staging of this epic day of racing.”

He continued, “It is the first time the horses will be going to post with number cloth, and grooms sporting a jacket corresponding to the horses’ number. The draw for post position will be witnessed by a steward, while entries will be accepted by way of entry forms. These new initiative was never done in the past.”

Mohamed jnr. quizzed on the impact of the inclement weather, which has been of concern for almost all race tracks including his venue, he declared, “The weather has not been that kind to us, but we are thankful for the blessing from above. We are nearing the completion of the Rising Sun track re-sanding, and facilities work. There will be eight races on the day, with the marquee event being the Banks DIH Guyana Cup. We anticipate 12 runners in this race. The supporting event is the 1,600-metre Associated Construction Service Derby. We expected ten runners to face the starter.”

Mohamed jnr. closed by saying a big thank you to the sponsors: “Thanks! Without sponsors this event would not have been possible to stage with such grandeur and eye popping purses.

JJTRC are extremely thankful to these kind sponsors for their unwavering support, and whose extravagance were limitless across the board. They are D’Aguiar’s Industries Holdings (DIH) brewers of Banks beers, and associated brands, Guinness, XM /Rum, Smirnoff Vodka, Hop House, Johnny Walker, Hop House 13, Forrester Lumber Yard, S. Jagmohan, A&R Security, Progressive travel Agency, Ronaldo Alphonso, Cummings Electrical, Kris Jagdeo, General Contractors, Anwar Trucking Service, Impressive Signs & Graphics, Level Up Bar & Gaming Auto Toy Store, Vals Construction, Dr Poonai’s Pharmacy, Air Services, Fix-It Shop, Associated Construction Services, Anand Ramchan’s Auto Body, Kings Jewelry World, K&P Project Management, Asif Auto Spares, Yellow Mines, Avinash Contracting, JS Guyana, Aronco, BM Soat, Club Neutraal, Japarts, along with Jumbo Jet, and AJM Enterprises.”

Gates open from 10.00 a.m.