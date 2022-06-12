Somebody gan get put in a vice

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De 19th June is D- Day. Somebody gan get put in a vice on dat day. Dem bin try to pre-empt de vice by shifting from one side to de odder. But de moment of truth coming soon and is either dem win or dem lose.

De 19th June gan gat nuff su-su. We gan hear who su-su and whether dem gat any truth in wat dem seh when dem talk how dem was told dat de man wah su-su did not su-su.

De Good Book does seh how de truth does set yuh free. But de truth could also send yuh to jail. And all because of su-su!

Meantime, things heating up in Uncle Sam. De Jan 6th hearings start into wat happen wen de Capitol was stormed and dere was an attempt to steal de elections. De truth dere gan certainly see some people free but it can also send certain people to jail.

We gan know whether de attempt to steal de elections was a conspiracy theory or de truth. De difference between de two is six years in jail.

But dem boys nah confident bout any politician going to jail. Politicians, dem is masters of confusing people. You see if yuh ask a politician fuh de truth, de whole truth and nothing but de truth, yuh gan get three different answers.

But sometimes is best yuh don’t know de truth. It mek dem boys remember bout de time a man was lying on he death bed surrounded by he three children. De man had doubts as to whether de last child – a boy – who de look a lil pagalee was he own. So since he was dying he turn to de wife and ask, “Please, assure me that the youngest child is mine. Ah want to know de truth before ah die. Ah will forgive you if…”

De wife calmly interrupted, “Yes, meh dearest. Ah swear on my mother’s grave, without question. YOU are his father…”

Moments later, de man died peacefully…

Still by his side, de grieving widow muttered under her breath, “Thank God he didn’t ask about the other two…”

Talk half. Leff half.