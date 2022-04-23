Minister Ramson becomes impromptu referee at weigh-in for WBC Title Fight

The Road to Redemption WBC double header, promoted by Dharry Promotions, Jack Bharat and Nexgen Global Promotions in association with The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport got off to an early start at the Pegasus poolside Weigh-in when scuffles broke out between the main event fighters.

Caught in the middle was Minister Charles Ramson Jnr as the Panamanian fighters seemingly took offence to remarks by Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques and rushed the Guyanese duo with fists flying. The Minister, looking like a fighter himself, stepped in to separate the fighters and told them in no uncertain terms that the fight belonged in the ring. “Save it for the thousands who are coming to watch their favorite fighter win the title for their country, we want the world to see just how good you are, not just a few hundred fans.”

Promoter Aleem Hussain confirmed that in addition to the super-fights, there will be an incredible halftime music and cultural show and an after-party put on by HJ Entertainment. “This fight will be seen by not just thousands of Guyanese but will also be broadcast to the Caribbean, Panama, US, Canada and UK thereby promoting Guyana as a business and sports tourism destination to millions of viewers. Without the support of Minister Ramson and by extension the government of Guyana, we would not have been able to achieve such an incredible outcome in less than three weeks.”

According to National Sports Commission Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, “I have been a part of boxing for over 30 years and as I told Aleem, I have never in my life seen such a reaction to a boxing event, tickets are gone as soon as they hit the ground! People like my sister, who have never gone to a boxing match are flying in to attend. This event is a game changer for the sport and my hat goes off to the promotion team.”

The WBC is also paying keen attention to this event, sending Hector Afu, veteran of more than 350 fights and dozens of World Title bouts to referee the Marques/Pedroza match. The third man in the ring for the Dharry/Penalba fight will be Eion Jardine who has refereed an incredible 385 fights and many world title bouts.

The WBC supervisor will be Peter Abdool who has overseen hundreds of fights and supervised dozens of major world Class events internationally. The executive board of the GBBC will also be in attendance as well as thousands of fans, eager to see the rejuvenation of the sport in Guyana. Both Abdool and Will Boodhoo, medical advisor to the WBC said, “This fight so far has met the high level expected by the WBC and therefore reinforces Guyana’s intent to host a world title fight in the coming months.”

With all the fighters meeting the weight requirements, the action packed fight card is on and a display of quality boxing is expected tonight when the event kicks off at 18:00 hours sharp. Jack Bharat thanked the sponsors, saying that many overseas based Guyanese are willing to support sports in the country.

Sponsors of the event include: Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport; Nexgen Golf Academy; Demerara Mutual Fire; Guyana Tourism Authority; Samtronix; Giftland Mall; DDL; Remax Realty; Puran Bros; Morgan’s Investment; Unique Electrical & General Store; Caribbean Motor Spares; HRTM; Banks DIH; DDL; Comfort Sleep; Ansa Mcal; Darthan Investments; Hand in Hand; Turbo Energy Drink; Kings Jewelry; Bistro Restaurant; Abbas Shipping; Sleep In Hotel; Banks DIH; Shareef General Hospital; Dave West Indian Imports; Bradley Mechanical Corp; MBBF Foundation; Skyport Homes; Pinegrove Inn Restaurant; NY Security & Communication; Georgetown Abstract; Gemini’s Lounge & Restaurant; New Apple Funding; law Office of Jaleel Adam; Steve’s Jewelry; Excalibur Capital; AGT Energy; SA Seafoods; D Ross Express; Yulini’s Travel Agency; Amerigroup Properties.

A limited number of all-inclusive VVIP tables along with Tickets Party Mound $1,000, Green and Red Stands $2,000, Ringside $4,000 are on sale at Giftland, Movietowne, Amazonia Malls, all Assuria General Insurance offices nationwide, The Locals Restaurant in Vreed-en-hoop and Fagoo’s General Store in Parika.

For more information or questions about the event, visit our Facebook/Instagram page roadtoredemptiongy or call 645-0944.

Meanwhile, President of Guyana Dr. Irfaan Ali met the President of the Guyana Boxing Board Peter Abdool, boxers and promoters and pledged his full support for the sport of boxing. He added that he is looking forward to the event and urged all Guyanese to come out and support the fighters and that he wants the belts to remain in Guyana.

Promoter Aleem Hussain said the event is expected to be keenly contested and he is looking forward to local support.