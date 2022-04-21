Latest update April 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Outstanding performance by Rakesh Totoram highlights latest match

Apr 21, 2022 Sports

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Vishnu Super Store 40overs cricket

Crabwood Creek All Family defeated Line Path Community Centre by 112 in latest play of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition.

Rakesh Totoram

A fine all round performance by Rakesh Totoram was the catalyst for the Crabwood Creek All Family easy victory over the Line Path Community Centre.
Batting first the CWC All Family team compiled 230 with Riaz Hakim hitting 50, he was well supported by Nityanand 47, Rakesh Totoram 30 and Tribuwan 26. Extras were a healthy 46. Bowling for Line Path CC Rayan picked up 3 wickets. They in reply were bowled out for 118 with Zalfan scoring 29 and extras contributing 26.
Doing the damage for the CWC All family with the ball was Totoram with 6-19.
Some 30 teams are participating in the competition which encompasses the Upper Corentyne area from Crabwood Creek to No43 Village inclusive of the Black Bush Polder area.
The competition is expected to continue on Sunday with some 15 matches at various venues.
Cash, trophies and other incentives will be awarded to the top teams and outstanding individual players.
The competition is being coordinated by the UCCA competitions committee which is led Vice President and Former National Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman. (Samuel Whyte)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

4R Lion’s Deonarain (218) and Gafoor (170) share in 366 stand

4R Lion’s Deonarain (218) and Gafoor (170) share in 366 stand

Apr 21, 2022

By Sean Devers Led by a commanding 366 second wicket stand between Romario Deonarain, whose magnificent 218 lasted 154 balls and was decorated with 39 boundaries which included a single six and...
Read More
Outstanding performance by Rakesh Totoram highlights latest match

Outstanding performance by Rakesh Totoram...

Apr 21, 2022

National Sports Commission condemns recent social media statements on Carifta Games team

National Sports Commission condemns recent social...

Apr 21, 2022

Pouderoyen clip Eagles’ wings to lift Championship

Pouderoyen clip Eagles’ wings to lift...

Apr 21, 2022

NSC assists GRFU for RAN Sevens Campaign

NSC assists GRFU for RAN Sevens Campaign

Apr 21, 2022

Haynes, Dalgetti, Todd and London claim Gold at Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Qualitea Cafe Junior Golf Programme

Haynes, Dalgetti, Todd and London claim Gold at...

Apr 21, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • A done deal!

    Kaieteur News – The PPP/C government never fails to disappoint. Its appointments to the Board of Directors (Board)... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]