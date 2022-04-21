Outstanding performance by Rakesh Totoram highlights latest match

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Vishnu Super Store 40overs cricket

Crabwood Creek All Family defeated Line Path Community Centre by 112 in latest play of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition.

A fine all round performance by Rakesh Totoram was the catalyst for the Crabwood Creek All Family easy victory over the Line Path Community Centre.

Batting first the CWC All Family team compiled 230 with Riaz Hakim hitting 50, he was well supported by Nityanand 47, Rakesh Totoram 30 and Tribuwan 26. Extras were a healthy 46. Bowling for Line Path CC Rayan picked up 3 wickets. They in reply were bowled out for 118 with Zalfan scoring 29 and extras contributing 26.

Doing the damage for the CWC All family with the ball was Totoram with 6-19.

Some 30 teams are participating in the competition which encompasses the Upper Corentyne area from Crabwood Creek to No43 Village inclusive of the Black Bush Polder area.

The competition is expected to continue on Sunday with some 15 matches at various venues.

Cash, trophies and other incentives will be awarded to the top teams and outstanding individual players.

The competition is being coordinated by the UCCA competitions committee which is led Vice President and Former National Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman. (Samuel Whyte)