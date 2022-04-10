Upper Corentyne Cricket Association season starts today with 40overs competition

Kaieteur News – The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) 2022 cricket season is set to get cracking today with the start of the inaugural Vishnu Super Store 40 overs cricket competition.

The competition which is for teams in the Upper Corentyne area will see some 30 teams participating.

The teams are placed into four zones with two zones comprising eight teams and the other two being made up of seven teams.

The competition will be played on a round robin basis with the top two teams in the respective zones advancing to the quarter finals, the semifinals and subsequently the final. No date has been set for the final as yet.

Matches are set to be played on subsequent Sundays except Easter Sunday. Play is set to begin at 11:00hrs.

Cash, trophies and other incentives will be awarded to the top teams and outstanding individual players.

The UCCA is being led by businessman Dennis D’Andrade. The competition will be coordinated by the UCCA competitions committee which is being led Vice President Former National Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman.

A simple handing over ceremony was done at the store which is located at Springlands, Corriverton by the principals of the store to the President of the UCCA Mr. D’Andrade. Also in attendance were Vice President and Chairman of the UCCA Competitions Committee Sydney Jackman and other representatives of the UCCA.

The sponsors expressed their pleasure of being given the opportunity to team up with the UCCA in a positive way. They stated that it is a way in giving back to the community from where the garner most of their support.

The leaders of the UCCA expressed gratitude to the sponsor and gave the assurance that the competition will be organized in the most professional manner as possible. (Samuel Whyte)