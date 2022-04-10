Latest update April 10th, 2022 12:34 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association season starts today with 40overs competition

Apr 10, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) 2022 cricket season is set to get cracking today with the start of the inaugural Vishnu Super Store 40 overs cricket competition.

President of the UCCA Dennis D’Andrade (left) receives the sponsorship from Vishnu of Vishnu Super Store in the presence of UCCA officials including Sydney Jackman (left).

The competition which is for teams in the Upper Corentyne area will see some 30 teams participating.
The teams are placed into four zones with two zones comprising eight teams and the other two being made up of seven teams.
The competition will be played on a round robin basis with the top two teams in the respective zones advancing to the quarter finals, the semifinals and subsequently the final. No date has been set for the final as yet.
Matches are set to be played on subsequent Sundays except Easter Sunday. Play is set to begin at 11:00hrs.
Cash, trophies and other incentives will be awarded to the top teams and outstanding individual players.
The UCCA is being led by businessman Dennis D’Andrade. The competition will be coordinated by the UCCA competitions committee which is being led Vice President Former National Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman.
A simple handing over ceremony was done at the store which is located at Springlands, Corriverton by the principals of the store to the President of the UCCA Mr. D’Andrade. Also in attendance were Vice President and Chairman of the UCCA Competitions Committee Sydney Jackman and other representatives of the UCCA.
The sponsors expressed their pleasure of being given the opportunity to team up with the UCCA in a positive way. They stated that it is a way in giving back to the community from where the garner most of their support.
The leaders of the UCCA expressed gratitude to the sponsor and gave the assurance that the competition will be organized in the most professional manner as possible. (Samuel Whyte)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Worldwide attention focuses on Boxing in Guyana

Worldwide attention focuses on Boxing in Guyana

Apr 10, 2022

Kaieteur News – As the ‘Road to Redemption’ card draws closer to April 23rd at the Guyana National Stadium, all eyes around the world are focused on Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques...
Read More
Upper Corentyne Cricket Association season starts today with 40overs competition

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association season starts...

Apr 10, 2022

St. Cuthbert’s Mission/Pakuri Warriors triumph

St. Cuthbert’s Mission/Pakuri Warriors triumph

Apr 10, 2022

Port Mourant Secondary take Corentyne zone

Port Mourant Secondary take Corentyne zone

Apr 10, 2022

Following changes to the fixtures action now set for Easter Weekend at Den Amstel

Following changes to the fixtures action now set...

Apr 10, 2022

Hershy Niles and Romario Shepherd Softball Championships on today at Mackenzie Sports Club ground

Hershy Niles and Romario Shepherd Softball...

Apr 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • What is the alternative?

    Kaieteur News – The formula for the appointment of a Chancellor and Chief Justice is not a problem. The source of the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]