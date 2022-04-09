Nuff people prayers get answer

Latest update April 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 09, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – A man decide fuh stay home from wuk yesterday. He didn’t even bother to report sick. De boss call he and ask he wah happen. He tell de boss how he observing de day of fasting. De boss ask he wat dat got to do with he not coming to wuk. He tell de boss how de fasting gat he feeling weak. De boss tell he fuh continue praying and while he at it, he should pray fuh find a new wuk.
Dem boys did hope dat dem would not have seen any lines at dem fast food places and restaurant yesterday. After all, it was suppose to be a day of fasting. But as things turn out dem places wah been selling food had longer lines. But dem boys sure dat dem had plenty people wah bin fast yesterday. Nuff people does fast during Lent, Ramadan and Navratri. So it woulda have people fasting.
De way dem food prices bin increasing, people did already cutting back pun dem eating. Fuh ask dem fuh now fast fuh one day shouldn’t place any extra burden on dem. But some folks does like to oppose things just fuh de sake of opposing.
Yesterday was also a day of prayer. Dem boys know a man wah bin praying fuh years fuh de hard times he bin experience fuh pass. Yesterday he tell dem boys dat God answer all de prayers.
“That is nice,” dem boys tell he.
De man reply, “Nice. He answer no to all of dem.”
Talk half. Leff half.
